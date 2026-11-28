With great power comes great responsibility. For Binance, which wants to become a one-stop app for all of a user's money, that responsibility was tested a month ago, when attackers drained $6.3 billion from its hot wallets in the largest crypto theft on record.

The ambition has not shrunk. Opening Binance Blockchain Week, the exchange's flagship summit under way in Bangkok, Co-CEO Richard Teng said the goal is to bring all of a user's finance onto the Binance app. The exchange is already moving beyond crypto into what Teng called "24/7 multi-asset class exchanges", where users can trade US equities, commodities, exchange-traded funds and pre-IPO stocks round the clock.

A superapp, though, runs on trust. Speaking to Asia-Pacific and Indian media later in the day, Teng said the hack has not dented it. If anything, he says, it has grown, and some financial institutions have invited him to explain how Binance handled the breach.

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He began with an apology. "The hack shouldn't have happened. So we are extremely sorry to our users for the disruption," he said. Then he made his case. "Many people expected a huge fall when Binance was hacked," Teng said. "I actually think the reverse is true... They probably have much more confidence in us now than many other platforms, especially the smaller platforms."

'A human element'

The October 29 attack hit Binance's hot wallets, the internet-connected wallets exchanges use for quick withdrawals. Teng said it began with people, not code. "In this case, it's a human element that created the vulnerabilities," he said, pointing to the "downloading of malicious software, attending fake interviews".

That, he said, is a warning for the wider financial industry. "If it can happen to us, having invested so much money, it can happen to anybody," Teng said, noting that banks, telecom companies and data providers have also been hacked in recent months. "Anything that's valuable... will be susceptible to all this new cyber security threat."

Artificial intelligence adds a fresh layer of risk. "It's not only human elements that bring in vulnerabilities. AI can bring in vulnerabilities as well," he said.

Binance said soon after the attack that it would bear the full $6.34 billion loss itself. Teng said the affected assets have now been fully replenished, and users can check this through the exchange's proof of reserves, published evidence that it holds customer assets one-to-one. Binance has brought in three security firms to review its systems and has rebuilt many parts of its infrastructure.

Teng said reports had attributed the attack to North Korea, citing the FBI, and that stablecoin issuers and global law enforcement agencies are helping to trace, freeze and recover the stolen funds.

ALSO READ: How North Korea's Hackers Are Trying to Cash Out The $6.3 Billion Binance Heist

No two countries alike

On India, which taxes crypto gains at a flat 30% and deducts 1% tax at source (TDS) on every trade, Teng chose diplomacy. "As an operator, you have to be very respectful of the rules, of the boundaries, parameters that you can operate," he said. Binance is registered with India's Financial Intelligence Unit.

Change, he said, would take time. "It will not happen overnight. A lot of times it takes pretty long engagement. I used to be in regulation, so I know." Teng, a former regulator, said competition between countries could speed things up. "When other countries are embracing things like stablecoins, embracing crypto... the governments will be under pressure to say, hey, what else do we need to do?"

The bigger hurdle, he said, is that crypto rules differ everywhere. "I don't think at this point in time I would say that crypto regulation is nascent anymore... what I would say is it's not harmonised," Teng said. "Every country has different rules. And that's what makes it difficult for a global operator like us."

Trading Wall Street while it sleeps

The superapp push is already visible in stocks. Teng said Binance has tokenised about 1,000 US stocks, issuing them as blockchain-based tokens through its bStocks product, with assets under management reaching about $1.5 billion in four months. "Fifty-seven percent of trading of these stocks... happen outside US trading hours," he said, because news breaks around the clock while US markets trade only during the day.

He expects most major exchanges to move to round-the-clock trading over time, and said AI agents, software that acts on a user's behalf, will help people trade when they can't stay awake. But he urged caution: "You can't give a blank cheque [to] your agents."

On the market outlook, Teng said he had no crystal ball. "I believe in a four-year cycle and I think that this is a year of consolidation. So I believe the next two years will be much stronger," he said, adding that this was his personal opinion and not financial advice.

ALSO READ | Binance Sets Deadline To Fully Reopen Withdrawals After $6.3 Billion North Korea Heist

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