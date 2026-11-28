Shanaya Kapoor is drawing attention for her performance in Student Of The Year: After Dark, in which she plays twin sisters Aayesha and Aditi Malik. Directed by Reema Maya, the JioHotstar series takes the popular franchise in a darker direction, with a murder mystery replacing its usual campus drama.

But getting to this point has not been easy for the actor. At We The Woman, Shanaya spoke about films she had signed, shot for and spent months preparing for, only to see them shelved or cancelled.

She said people often asked why it had taken nearly five years for her acting career to get going. Responding to those questions, she opened up about the setbacks along the way.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

“I did go through a process where I signed a film. I shot for it for 16 days. It got shelved,” she recalled.

Shanaya also spoke about another film for which she had spent months preparing. She was due to begin shooting on August 13, 2019, but the project was cancelled in July, just weeks before filming was to start.

The actor said another project fell apart just as she was preparing for a look test.

“I signed another film on Tuesday night, I think in November 2022. Tuesday night, I had gone to meet someone, Wednesday, I was at a skin clinic, getting all freshened up for the next look test, and I got a call. ‘It's not happening.'”

Shanaya also recalled the emotional impact that moment had on her family. “I remember I came home that day and I could see my dad's phone had cracked and I know that it was obviously done in some feeling of being upset,” she said.

That was not the only project she had already worked on before it disappeared. “I shot for another film for around 21 days and never saw the light of day. And I'm not talking about the in-between auditions and meetings,” she added.

‘A Lot Of People Didn't Like It'

Shanaya was also aware that speaking publicly about these setbacks could attract criticism, particularly because she comes from a well-known film family. She is the daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor and niece of Anil Kapoor.

The actor acknowledged her privilege, saying she understood that her background had given her opportunities many aspiring actors could only dream of.

“Of course, I do come from privilege, and I do come from a certain background, and I have had those opportunities much easier compared to a lot of people out there, a lot of talented people who work just to get a glimpse of that opportunity,” she said.

However, Shanaya added that privilege does not guarantee a sustained career.

“But I've also realised that as an actor, I have to be responsible and have to be aware of it. I can't misuse it. I can't take advantage of it. But privilege can only open the door for you. It can't help you remain in that room.”

She said that was the perspective from which she had spoken about her shelved projects, rather than as an attempt to deny the advantages she had received.

“I'm just opening up and talking about a human experience that I've had. But that is not me attempting or denying that I still come from privilege and attempting or denying that I've still had it easier. I have. Even in all that I have,” Shanaya said.

The actor admitted, however, that not everyone appreciated her decision to speak openly about her struggles.

“As a young girl, when I was talking, a lot of people didn't like it. They were like, ‘How can you talk about this?'” she recalled.

Shanaya made her Bollywood debut with Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan. The film featured Vikrant Massey in the lead.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices, Watch Business News Live and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.