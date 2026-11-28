Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) shares could attract attention when markets reopen after the state-owned oil marketing company approved a massive Rs 1,26,656 crore investment in a new refinery and petrochemical complex in Andhra Pradesh.

According to exchange filings, the company's board cleared the greenfield project at Ramayapatnam on Saturday, November 28. BPCL will develop the facility through a wholly owned subsidiary, with commercial operations targeted for July 2032. The investment remains subject to government, statutory and regulatory approvals.

The announcement follows a mixed performance by BPCL shares in 2026. The stock closed at Rs 308.55 on Friday, November 27, gaining Rs 0.90, or 0.29%, during the session. It has advanced 7.51% over the past month but remains down 19.12% since the beginning of the year.

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BPCL shares have recovered from their recent lows, although the broader annual trend remains negative. The stock's 52-week high stands at Rs 391.65, while its 52-week low is Rs 266.60.

The proposed Ramayapatnam complex will combine a 9 million metric tonnes per annum (MMTPA) refinery with a 1.5 MMTPA mixed-feed ethylene cracker and downstream petrochemical units.

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The integrated facility will have a total throughput of 10.5 MMTPA and petrochemical intensity of approximately 34%.

The expansion is significant against BPCL's existing refining capacity of 35.3 MMTPA. Its refineries operated at 116.6% capacity utilisation during FY26, according to the company.

BPCL plans to fund the project through debt and equity. Its board has also approved an equity infusion of up to Rs 44,330 crore into the wholly owned subsidiary. This contribution requires approval from the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs and other applicable authorities.

The company is finalising financing arrangements with lenders. The estimated project cost carries a margin of plus or minus 20%.

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