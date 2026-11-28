The Telangana government has announced plans to extend financial assistance to 7,000 unemployed young people securing jobs overseas during the 2026-27 financial year under the newly introduced Chief Minister's Overseas Employment Scheme. The initiative aims to help candidates from economically weaker sections to apply for international employment opportunities through safe and legal recruitment channels.

The implementation guidelines were issued with the Telangana Overseas Manpower Company (TOMCOM) entrusted with executing the programme.

Skill Development and Financial Support

Under the scheme, eligible candidates will receive support for skill certifications, foreign-language training and pre-departure orientation programmes of the international level. The government will also provide subsidies to help candidates meet expenses associated with overseas employment.

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The initiative is expected to improve employment opportunities, support household incomes and create sustainable livelihoods for economically disadvantaged families.

Overseas Job Opportunities Across Multiple Sectors

The programme will cover a wide range of blue-collar and service-oriented occupations. Eligible sectors include construction, infrastructure, manufacturing, automotive, mechanical, electrical and electronics industries, as per the reports.

Employment opportunities will also extend to labour in services like hospitality, tourism, repair and maintenance, domestic, transportation, logistics, facility management, healthcare support.

Monitoring and Implementation

To ensure transparency and effective execution, the government has established a monitoring mechanism at state and district levels. The TOMCOM managing director will head the State-Level Monitoring Committee, while district collectors will lead the respective District-Level Monitoring Committees.

How to Apply

Interested candidates must submit their applications through the official Telangana Overseas Manpower Company Limited, Chief Minister Overseas Employment Scheme online portal. The government has clarified that applications will be accepted exclusively through the online platform.

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Through this initiative, Telangana aims to expand overseas employment opportunities while ensuring that unemployed youth receive the necessary financial and skill-development support to pursue jobs abroad.

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