Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda have found another way to make fans smile with their latest picture together. The Saiyaara stars shared a cute selfie, posing in front of a fridge packed with Pepsi bottles. Ahaan and Aneet, brand ambassadors for the soft drink company, looked relaxed as they posed for the camera.

Ahaan kept his pose and expression simple, while Aneet added some fun with a wink and V sign. Their matching denim outfits also caught attention, but Aneet wore a hoodie over her dress.

The post comes at a time when Ahaan and Aneet are preparing to work together again. They will reunite with Saiyaara director Mohit Suri for another romantic film.

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Photo Credit: Ahaan Panday/Instagram

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda have not confirmed their relationship, but their social media posts often keep fans guessing. Earlier this month, the two actors celebrated Diwali with Ahaan's family, wearing matching pink traditional outfits.

Aneet has been part of other special occasions with the Panday family. She attended the baby shower of Ahaan's sister, Alanna Panday. Ahaan was part of Aneet's 24th birthday celebration. These moments have kept fans curious.

After the success of Saiyaara, Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday are set to work together again with Mohit Suri. Their next film will be a different kind of love story and is produced by Yash Raj Films.

According to a Mid-Day report, the team began shooting in October in Mumbai before moving to Goa. Unlike Saiyaara, the new project will also have some action sequences.

If the work for the untitled film stays on schedule, the team hopes to finish shooting by December.

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