A former Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) man accused of running a money multiplier scheme that drew in investors across several states is now under the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) scanner.

Officials from the ED's Jammu Sub Zonal Office searched eight places in Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab on Friday, November 27, the agency said in a press release on Saturday. Among the locations were Kathua, Udhampur and Pathankot.

The raids were linked to a money laundering case, registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, against the accused, Gurmeet Singh, and his associates.

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Promise Of High Returns

The case traces back to multiple FIRs filed by police in six states: Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana and Bihar. The ED took these as the basis for its own investigation.

Singh and the others accused allegedly ran schemes with names such as "Safe Investment Plan". People were promised high returns that never came, and ended up losing money they had worked hard to save, the agency said. Some of those who invested were SSB personnel, both serving and retired.

Rs 70 Crore Traced So Far

According to the ED, investors handed over large amounts to the accused, their family members and associates, as well as to firms connected to them. These include two Kathua-based companies, M/s Style O Industry and M/s Style O Comfort Creations Pvt Ltd.

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Investigators have so far identified more than Rs 70 crore collected this way. They have also found that some of the money from the scheme was used to buy assets.

Cars, Cash And Records Seized

The searches led to the seizure of two high-end vehicles, along with property papers, electronic devices and other records the agency described as incriminating.

The ED froze about Rs 33 lakh lying in bank accounts linked to Singh and his entities. Another Rs 14 lakh or so was frozen in several HDFC Bank accounts held by individuals and firms, among them M/s Style O Tiles and Ceramics and M/s Style O Comfort Creations Pvt Ltd. The total amount frozen comes to around Rs 47 lakh.

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Officials also found foreign currency, including UAE dirhams, Thai baht, Azerbaijani manat and Australian dollars, valued at roughly Rs 37,000. It was seized as well.

The ED said its investigation is continuing.

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