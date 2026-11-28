Chennaiyin FC will host Mumbai City FC in a Gameweek 7 Indian Super League (ISL) 2026-27 fixture at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Saturday, November 28.

The two former champions head into the contest on contrasting runs. Chennaiyin are unbeaten in their last three matches and will look to build on their recent results, while Mumbai City are still searching for their first win of the campaign.

Chennaiyin have collected six points from six matches and are placed eighth in the standings. They recorded a 5-3 win over East Bengal earlier this month and followed it up with draws against Kerala Blasters and Punjab FC. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw against Punjab.

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Mumbai City, meanwhile, are 12th with two points from five matches. The Islanders have yet to register a win this season and will be keen to turn their campaign around after a 2-0 defeat to Bengaluru FC in their last match.

Chennaiyin head coach Clifford Miranda will hope his side can make the most of home advantage, while Mumbai City head coach Ashvir Singh Johal will be targeting a first victory since taking charge of the team.

Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC: Date And Time

The ISL 2026-27 match between Chennaiyin FC and Mumbai City FC will be played on Saturday, November 28.

The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC: Venue

The match will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

Where To Watch Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC Live Telecast In India?

The live telecast of the Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC ISL match will be available on the Sony Sports Network in India.

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Where To Watch Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC Live Streaming In India?

The live streaming of the Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC ISL match will be available for free on the official MG Indian Super League YouTube channel.

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