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ISL 2026-27 Schedule: Fixtures; Match Timings; Where To Watch Live Streaming, Telecast?

The live streaming of the 2026-27 ISL season will be available on the SonyLIV app and website. For the first time ever, the ISL season will also be streamed live on YouTube for free.

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ISL 2026-27 Schedule: Fixtures; Match Timings; Where To Watch Live Streaming, Telecast?
Indian Super League (ISL)
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The Indian Super League is set to return to its full-fledged format for the 2026-27 season, with the new campaign beginning on October 10. The upcoming season will feature 13 teams and a total of 163 matches, including the playoffs and final.

The first phase of the ISL 2026-27 season will run from October 10, 2026, to January 17, 2027. A total of 78 matches have been announced for this phase, spread across 14 matchdays. The fixtures for the remainder of the season, including the playoffs, will be announced later.

ISL 2026-27 Format

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The league is returning to a home-and-away format after the shortened 2025-26 campaign. The 13 participating clubs will face each other during the first phase, with the remaining fixtures to be played later in the season.

The 13 teams competing in ISL 2026-27 are Bengaluru FC, Sporting Club Delhi, FC Goa, Chennaiyin FC, Inter Kashi, Kerala Blasters FC, Churchill Brothers, Mumbai City FC, NorthEast United FC, Mohun Bagan Super Giant, Punjab FC, Odisha FC and East Bengal FC.

The season will also see the ISL make its debut in Imphal, where NorthEast United FC are scheduled to face Sporting Club Delhi at the Khuman Lampak Stadium on November 24.

ALSO READ: ISL 2026-27: YouTube Named Digital Streaming Partner; All Matches Free To Watch

ISL 2026-27 Opening Fixtures

The season will begin on October 10 with Bengaluru FC taking on Sporting Club Delhi at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. The match will kick off at 5: p.m. IST. Later that evening, FC Goa will face Chennaiyin FC at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa, with the match scheduled for 7:30 p.m. IST.

ISL 2026-27 First-Phase Schedule

DateFixtureTime
October 10Bengaluru FC vs Sporting Club Delhi5:00 PM
October 10FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC7:30 PM
October 11Inter Kashi vs Kerala Blasters FC5:00 PM
October 11Churchill Brothers vs Mumbai City FC7:30 PM
October 12NorthEast United FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant7:30 PM
October 14Punjab FC vs Odisha FC7:30 PM
October 16Sporting Club Delhi vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant7:30 PM
October 17Inter Kashi vs Odisha FC5:00 PM
October 17Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC7:30 PM
October 18Churchill Brothers vs East Bengal FC5:00 PM
October 18NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters FC7:30 PM
October 19Punjab FC vs Mumbai City FC7:30 PM
October 23Inter Kashi vs East Bengal FC5:00 PM
October 24Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC7:30 PM
October 25Churchill Brothers vs Punjab FC5:00 PM
October 25Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC7:30 PM
October 26Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Chennaiyin FC7:30 PM
October 28FC Goa vs Sporting Club Delhi7:30 PM
October 30NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC7:30 PM
October 31Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC5:00 PM
October 31Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Punjab FC7:30 PM
November 1Mumbai City FC vs Sporting Club Delhi5:00 PM
November 1Inter Kashi vs FC Goa7:30 PM
November 5Churchill Brothers vs NorthEast United FC5:00 PM
November 5Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Odisha FC7:30 PM
November 6FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC7:30 PM
November 7Inter Kashi vs Sporting Club Delhi5:00 PM
November 7Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal FC7:30 PM
November 20East Bengal FC vs Sporting Club Delhi5:00 PM
November 20Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC7:30 PM
November 21Chennaiyin FC vs Punjab FC5:00 PM
November 21NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa7:30 PM
November 22Churchill Brothers vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant7:30 PM
November 24NorthEast United FC vs Sporting Club Delhi7:30 PM
November 27Inter Kashi vs Churchill Brothers7:30 PM
November 29FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters FC5:00 PM
November 29East Bengal FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant7:30 PM
November 30Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC5:00 PM
November 30NorthEast United FC vs Punjab FC7:30 PM
December 4Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC5:00 PM
December 4East Bengal FC vs Punjab FC7:30 PM
December 5FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC5:00 PM
December 5Inter Kashi vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant7:30 PM
December 6Kerala Blasters FC vs Churchill Brothers5:00 PM
December 6NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC7:30 PM
December 9Odisha FC vs FC Goa5:00 PM
December 9Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Bengaluru FC7:30 PM
December 10Kerala Blasters FC vs Sporting Club Delhi5:00 PM
December 10Chennaiyin FC vs Churchill Brothers7:30 PM
December 12Inter Kashi vs NorthEast United FC7:30 PM
December 13Mumbai City FC vs East Bengal FC5:00 PM
December 13Churchill Brothers vs FC Goa7:30 PM
December 14Kerala Blasters FC vs Punjab FC7:30 PM
December 16Chennaiyin FC vs Inter Kashi5:00 PM
December 16Odisha FC vs Sporting Club Delhi7:30 PM
December 17Mumbai City FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant5:00 PM
December 17Bengaluru FC vs East Bengal FC7:30 PM
December 20Sporting Club Delhi vs Churchill Brothers5:00 PM
December 20Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC7:30 PM
December 21Mumbai City FC vs Inter Kashi5:00 PM
December 21East Bengal FC vs NorthEast United FC7:30 PM
December 22Bengaluru FC vs Punjab FC5:00 PM
December 22FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant7:30 PM
January 3East Bengal FC vs Odisha FC5:00 PM
January 3Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC7:30 PM
January 7Punjab FC vs Inter Kashi7:30 PM
January 8Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC7:30 PM
January 9East Bengal FC vs FC Goa5:00 PM
January 9Churchill Brothers vs Bengaluru FC7:30 PM
January 10Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Kerala Blasters FC5:00 PM
January 10Sporting Club Delhi vs Punjab FC7:30 PM
January 12Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC7:30 PM
January 15Punjab FC vs FC Goa5:00 PM
January 15Odisha FC vs Churchill Brothers7:30 PM
January 16Bengaluru FC vs Inter Kashi5:00 PM
January 16Kerala Blasters FC vs East Bengal FC7:30 PM
January 17Sporting Club Delhi vs Chennaiyin FC5:00 PM
January 17Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC7:30 PM

The above Phase 1 fixture list covers the 78 matches announced so far.

How To Watch Live Telecast?

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the 2026-27 ISL season on the Sony Sports Network television channels.

How To Watch Live Streaming?

The live streaming of the 2026-27 ISL season will be available on the SonyLIV app and website. For the first time ever, the ISL season will also be streamed live on YouTube for free.

ALSO READ: ISL Gets New Title Sponsor, League Renamed MG Indian Super League

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