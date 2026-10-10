ISL 2026-27 Schedule: Fixtures; Match Timings; Where To Watch Live Streaming, Telecast?

The Indian Super League is set to return to its full-fledged format for the 2026-27 season, with the new campaign beginning on October 10. The upcoming season will feature 13 teams and a total of 163 matches, including the playoffs and final.

The first phase of the ISL 2026-27 season will run from October 10, 2026, to January 17, 2027. A total of 78 matches have been announced for this phase, spread across 14 matchdays. The fixtures for the remainder of the season, including the playoffs, will be announced later.

ISL 2026-27 Format

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The league is returning to a home-and-away format after the shortened 2025-26 campaign. The 13 participating clubs will face each other during the first phase, with the remaining fixtures to be played later in the season.

The 13 teams competing in ISL 2026-27 are Bengaluru FC, Sporting Club Delhi, FC Goa, Chennaiyin FC, Inter Kashi, Kerala Blasters FC, Churchill Brothers, Mumbai City FC, NorthEast United FC, Mohun Bagan Super Giant, Punjab FC, Odisha FC and East Bengal FC.

The season will also see the ISL make its debut in Imphal, where NorthEast United FC are scheduled to face Sporting Club Delhi at the Khuman Lampak Stadium on November 24.

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ISL 2026-27 Opening Fixtures

The season will begin on October 10 with Bengaluru FC taking on Sporting Club Delhi at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. The match will kick off at 5: p.m. IST. Later that evening, FC Goa will face Chennaiyin FC at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa, with the match scheduled for 7:30 p.m. IST.

ISL 2026-27 First-Phase Schedule

Date Fixture Time October 10 Bengaluru FC vs Sporting Club Delhi 5:00 PM October 10 FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC 7:30 PM October 11 Inter Kashi vs Kerala Blasters FC 5:00 PM October 11 Churchill Brothers vs Mumbai City FC 7:30 PM October 12 NorthEast United FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant 7:30 PM October 14 Punjab FC vs Odisha FC 7:30 PM October 16 Sporting Club Delhi vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant 7:30 PM October 17 Inter Kashi vs Odisha FC 5:00 PM October 17 Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC 7:30 PM October 18 Churchill Brothers vs East Bengal FC 5:00 PM October 18 NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters FC 7:30 PM October 19 Punjab FC vs Mumbai City FC 7:30 PM October 23 Inter Kashi vs East Bengal FC 5:00 PM October 24 Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC 7:30 PM October 25 Churchill Brothers vs Punjab FC 5:00 PM October 25 Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC 7:30 PM October 26 Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Chennaiyin FC 7:30 PM October 28 FC Goa vs Sporting Club Delhi 7:30 PM October 30 NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC 7:30 PM October 31 Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC 5:00 PM October 31 Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Punjab FC 7:30 PM November 1 Mumbai City FC vs Sporting Club Delhi 5:00 PM November 1 Inter Kashi vs FC Goa 7:30 PM November 5 Churchill Brothers vs NorthEast United FC 5:00 PM November 5 Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Odisha FC 7:30 PM November 6 FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC 7:30 PM November 7 Inter Kashi vs Sporting Club Delhi 5:00 PM November 7 Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal FC 7:30 PM November 20 East Bengal FC vs Sporting Club Delhi 5:00 PM November 20 Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC 7:30 PM November 21 Chennaiyin FC vs Punjab FC 5:00 PM November 21 NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa 7:30 PM November 22 Churchill Brothers vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant 7:30 PM November 24 NorthEast United FC vs Sporting Club Delhi 7:30 PM November 27 Inter Kashi vs Churchill Brothers 7:30 PM November 29 FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters FC 5:00 PM November 29 East Bengal FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant 7:30 PM November 30 Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC 5:00 PM November 30 NorthEast United FC vs Punjab FC 7:30 PM December 4 Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC 5:00 PM December 4 East Bengal FC vs Punjab FC 7:30 PM December 5 FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC 5:00 PM December 5 Inter Kashi vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant 7:30 PM December 6 Kerala Blasters FC vs Churchill Brothers 5:00 PM December 6 NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC 7:30 PM December 9 Odisha FC vs FC Goa 5:00 PM December 9 Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Bengaluru FC 7:30 PM December 10 Kerala Blasters FC vs Sporting Club Delhi 5:00 PM December 10 Chennaiyin FC vs Churchill Brothers 7:30 PM December 12 Inter Kashi vs NorthEast United FC 7:30 PM December 13 Mumbai City FC vs East Bengal FC 5:00 PM December 13 Churchill Brothers vs FC Goa 7:30 PM December 14 Kerala Blasters FC vs Punjab FC 7:30 PM December 16 Chennaiyin FC vs Inter Kashi 5:00 PM December 16 Odisha FC vs Sporting Club Delhi 7:30 PM December 17 Mumbai City FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant 5:00 PM December 17 Bengaluru FC vs East Bengal FC 7:30 PM December 20 Sporting Club Delhi vs Churchill Brothers 5:00 PM December 20 Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC 7:30 PM December 21 Mumbai City FC vs Inter Kashi 5:00 PM December 21 East Bengal FC vs NorthEast United FC 7:30 PM December 22 Bengaluru FC vs Punjab FC 5:00 PM December 22 FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant 7:30 PM January 3 East Bengal FC vs Odisha FC 5:00 PM January 3 Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC 7:30 PM January 7 Punjab FC vs Inter Kashi 7:30 PM January 8 Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC 7:30 PM January 9 East Bengal FC vs FC Goa 5:00 PM January 9 Churchill Brothers vs Bengaluru FC 7:30 PM January 10 Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Kerala Blasters FC 5:00 PM January 10 Sporting Club Delhi vs Punjab FC 7:30 PM January 12 Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC 7:30 PM January 15 Punjab FC vs FC Goa 5:00 PM January 15 Odisha FC vs Churchill Brothers 7:30 PM January 16 Bengaluru FC vs Inter Kashi 5:00 PM January 16 Kerala Blasters FC vs East Bengal FC 7:30 PM January 17 Sporting Club Delhi vs Chennaiyin FC 5:00 PM January 17 Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC 7:30 PM

The above Phase 1 fixture list covers the 78 matches announced so far.

How To Watch Live Telecast?

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the 2026-27 ISL season on the Sony Sports Network television channels.

How To Watch Live Streaming?

The live streaming of the 2026-27 ISL season will be available on the SonyLIV app and website. For the first time ever, the ISL season will also be streamed live on YouTube for free.

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