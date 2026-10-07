ISL 2026-27: YouTube Named Digital Streaming Partner; All Matches Free To Watch

The Indian Super League announced on Wednesday that all 163 matches of the 2026-27 season will be available live and free on YouTube, with the video platform joining the league as its digital streaming partner.

The move is aimed at expanding the ISL's digital reach and making every match accessible to fans without a subscription barrier, the league said in a press release.

The 2026-27 season will feature 13 teams, with the first phase comprising 78 matches from October 10 to January 17. The schedule has a weekend-centric approach, with 53 of the 78 Phase 1 matches set to be played on Fridays, Saturdays or Sundays.

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The season will begin on October 10, with Bengaluru FC hosting Sporting Club Delhi at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. In the other match on the opening day, FC Goa will face Chennaiyin FC at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa.

The new season will also see the ISL enter new territory, with the competition set to feature its first-ever Goa Derby between Churchill Brothers and FC Goa. The league will also make its way to Imphal, where North-East United FC will take on Sporting Club Delhi at the Khuman Lampak Stadium on November 24.

The announcement comes just days before the start of the new season and follows the ISL's recent partnership with MG Motor India as its new title sponsor. The ISL had been without a title sponsor for the last three seasons, making the partnership with MG Motor India a significant development ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.

With YouTube now serving as the digital streaming partner, all 163 matches of the upcoming season will be available to watch live and free, removing the subscription barrier for viewers.

(With PTI inputs)

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