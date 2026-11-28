Some films become part of our lives long after we have watched them, and Kal Ho Naa Ho is one of them. Even 23 years after its release, Naina, Aman and Rohit's story continues to strike an emotional chord with audiences. Released in November 2003, the film brought together Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta and Saif Ali Khan in a story that fans still return to.

On its 23rd anniversary, Dharma Productions shared a special behind the scenes video from the film's making. In the clip, SRK, Preity and Saif introduce their characters and share their thoughts about the story.

In the clip, shared on Instagram, Shah Rukh Khan says, “I try to do what I do today, keeping in mind that there may be no tomorrow. So Kal Ho Naa Ho is very deep and very philosophical and very personal to me as far as the title goes. The character, if I was to describe it in short, is a person who is happy. He's loud. I think he's a little over the top at times. Very nosy, wanting to know other people's private affairs.”

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Preity Zinta explained that her character, Naina Catherine Kapoor, is half Punjabi and half Catholic. She is “not a very happy, not a very bubbly kind of character. She's rather cynical.” The actor said,

“I know that there is a Kal, and it's going to be a big, bright, happy Sunny one, even though the film says Kal Ho Naa Ho.”

Saif Ali Khan says, “It's important to remember that life is what happens sometimes in between the plans you make. I mean, what if tomorrow never comes?” In the film, Saif plays Rohit, a Gujarati man, who takes help of Aman, to win Naina's heart.

Nikkhil Advani, who directed Kal Ho Naa Ho, had earlier spoken about the chances of making a sequel to the 2003 film. The director, who won the Best Series award for Freedom at Midnight Season 2 at this year's Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM), feels that the film should remain as it is. He believes movies like Kal Ho Naa Ho cannot be recreated simply by bringing the same people together.

In an interview with Movie Talkies, he said, “As a legacy sequel is concerned, Kal Ho Naa Ho is such a special film that I think that making those kinds of films. I mean you don't make those kind of films, those kind of films get made. I can't make it. It gets made by a lot of things that come together, and when those things come together. That's what makes the film special, and that's why you're talking about it 23 years later. So you can't remake that film.”

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Other than Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta and Saif Ali Khan, Kal Ho Naa Ho also stars Jaya Bachchan, Sushma Seth, Reema Lagoo, Lillete Dubey, Delnaaz Paul and Shoma Anand.

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