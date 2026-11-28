Gold prices have staged a modest recovery after a steep correction from their January 2026 peak. However, the rebound has not yet changed the cautious outlook for the precious metal.

With the US Federal Reserve's interest-rate path remaining a key market driver, gold could face further pressure before a sustained recovery takes shape.

Domestic gold prices have fallen nearly 32% from around Rs 1.8 lakh per 10 grams in January to approximately Rs 1.25 lakh. On November 27, MCX gold futures traded at Rs 1,24,816 per 10 grams, while retail 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 1,25,440.

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Gold Price Outlook: What Experts Expect

Yuxuan Tang, strategist at JP Morgan Private Bank, expects gold to remain under pressure over the coming months. In an interview with CNBC, she said rising yields and the broader monetary tightening environment could limit near-term gains.

Tang expects the US dollar to remain supported over the next three to six months. However, she sees conditions improving after the second quarter of 2027, when the Federal Reserve could turn neutral and liquidity conditions may improve.

JP Morgan expects international gold prices to reach around $4,600 per ounce by the end of 2027. It is a longer-term target, not a forecast for the next six months.

Goldman Sachs has also warned of near-term challenges. The bank lowered its end-2027 forecast to $4,800 per ounce from $5,400 earlier.

It expects higher interest rates to restrict investor demand in the coming months, even as central-bank purchases provide longer-term support.

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Why Gold Could Remain Volatile

The US dollar and bond yields will remain important indicators for gold investors. Higher yields increase the opportunity cost of holding gold because the metal does not generate interest income. A stronger dollar can also make bullion more expensive for buyers using other currencies.

A Reuters survey of 30 analysts and traders placed the median gold price forecast at $4,650 per ounce for 2027. Analysts cited elevated yields and dollar strength as near-term headwinds, while central-bank demand remained a source of support.

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