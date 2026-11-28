Gold has suffered a sharp correction in 2026, losing nearly 30% form its Rs 1,80,000 peak in January 2026. However, the decline has not erased its strong five-year performance against Indian equities.

Market data shows that 24-carat gold delivered a 190% return over five years, compared with a 50% gain in the Nifty 50.

The price of 24-carat gold increased from nearly Rs 43,000 per 10 grams on November 30, 2021, to Rs 1,25,000 on November 28, 2026.

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An investment of Rs 1 lakh in gold five years ago would have grown to around Rs 2.90 lakh, before taxes and transaction costs.

The Nifty 50 delivered a considerably smaller gain during the same period. Its 50% appreciation would have taken a Rs 1 lakh investment to approximately Rs 1.50 lakh, excluding dividends.

The difference means gold generated nearly Rs 1.40 lakh more on an initial investment of Rs 1 lakh over five years.

Why Gold's Rally Has Reversed

Gold's recent correction has been severe, with prices falling nearly 30% in 2026. The decline has raised questions about the metal's investment appeal after its strong run.

However, the five-year numbers tell a different story. Gold's earlier gains have kept its cumulative return well ahead of Indian equities, despite the recent losses.

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Investors Continue Buying, But Indian Consumers Pull Back

Recent demand data shows that gold's appeal remains uneven across investor groups.

The World Gold Council's third-quarter 2026 report found that global central banks purchased 321 tonnes of gold. This marked a 42% increase from the same quarter last year and the strongest quarterly buying since the final quarter of 2024.

Gold-backed exchange-traded funds also attracted 211 tonnes during the quarter. Their global holdings climbed to a record 4,256 tonnes.

These figures indicate that institutional investors and central banks continued adding gold despite price fluctuations.

India's demand picture was different. Total gold demand fell 29% year-on-year to 162.5 tonnes in the July-September quarter. Jewellery demand declined 20%, while bar and coin purchases dropped 40%. However, Indian gold ETF demand increased to 5.3 tonnes from 3.6 tonnes in the previous quarter.

The divergence suggests that investment through financial products remained more resilient than physical purchases. High prices and the increase in import duty also weighed on India's physical demand.

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