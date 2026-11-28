Malaika Arora often gives fans a peek into her personal life through social media and her latest post brings together several moments from October. The actor shared pictures showing how she spent the month, from relaxing and travelling to enjoying different dishes and getting ready for photoshoots.

One picture that caught attention offered a glimpse of her son Arhaan Khan's birthday celebration. Arhaan, Malaika's son with former husband Arbaaz Khan, turned 24 on November 9. While Malaika had earlier marked the occasion by sharing old pictures of him from his childhood, her latest post offers another look at the celebrations

The picture Malaika Arora shared from Arhaan's birthday does not reveal many details. It only shows a special cake with a message wishing him a happy birthday. She has not shared who attended the celebration, but the simple cake suggests that it might have been a small gathering with close family members and friends.

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In the caption, Malaika simply wrote, “Camera crumbs.”

On Arhaan Khan's 24th birthday 9, Malaika Arora had shared a special post on Instagram. She dropped old pictures that showed his journey from childhood to adulthood. The post began with a sweet picture of Malaika and Arhaan from his early years, followed by several childhood memories. She included a picture of his birthday cake and ended the collection with a recent selfie.

In the caption, the actor wrote, “Ain't no mountain high enuf to climb, my baby boy happy birthday. Love you the mostest.”

While Malaika Arora's birthday wish was sweet, it was Arhaan's reply that garnered attention. He wrote, “Mama, aapke liye duniya jala dunga.”

Malaika Arora is set to appear in the second season of the fashion based reality show Pitch to Get Rich. The show gives designers a chance to present their fashion brand ideas to investors and experts from the industry.

Season 2 will premiere on December 4 and will feature several well known names, including Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Manish Malhotra and Zeenat Aman.

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