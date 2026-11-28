A Kolkata-based salaried man has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for help after stock market losses and mounting loan repayments left him struggling with debt. Earning around Rs 40,000 a month, Rajneesh Tiwari said he has been borrowing money to repay existing loans.

In a post on X, Tiwari shared details of his financial situation, including figures from his November 2026 loan statement. It showed total loan disbursements of Rs 17.40 lakh against repayment obligations of Rs 24.75 lakh.

"I am repeatedly taking new loans to repay existing loans," Tiwari wrote, tagging Modi, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the RBI and other authorities in his appeal for help.

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Seeks Single Loan To Repay Debt

Tiwari said he had approached IDFC FIRST Bank and RBL Bank for help but had not received a workable solution.

He has requested that all eligible outstanding loans be combined into a single repayment arrangement, with one monthly EMI of around Rs 20,000.

"I am NOT asking for a loan waiver. I genuinely want to repay all my legitimate debts, but I need a realistic opportunity to do so," he wrote.

He also said he had filed a complaint against RBL Bank with the RBI Ombudsman.

Vivek Bajaj Flags Risks Of Trading

Reacting to the post, market educator Vivek Bajaj said the case highlighted a wider problem among individuals who trade without proper knowledge.

"This is big problem of many individuals who are actively trading in market without right knowledge. I hope his life comes back to track," Bajaj wrote.

He also criticised the easy access to trading, saying it had affected many families.

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