Mutual funds have sold equities worth Rs 32,740 crore so far in November, putting them on course for their first month of net selling in about three and a half years.

The last such month was April 2023, according to SEBI data, with figures up to November 25.

What The Data Shows

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Mutual funds have been steady net buyers in the secondary market every month since May 2023, often by large amounts. Purchases peaked at well over Rs 50,000 crore in several months this year.

November has reversed that trend sharply, with net selling now larger than any single month's buying in recent years. Only five sessions of the month remain, so the final figure could change.

Part Of A Wider Domestic Pullback

The selling is not limited to mutual funds. Domestic institutional investors, a group that includes mutual funds, insurers, banks and pension funds, sold a net Rs 55,570 crore of equities in the first 13 trading sessions of the month.

They were net sellers in 12 of those 13 sessions. Retail investors have also sold in the cash market. One report put their net selling at around Rs 24,953 crore so far in November, the highest since NSE began publishing the data in October 2023.

READ | Father Has Regular Mutual Fund Plan With His Bank: Can You Transfer It To A Direct Fund?

Foreign Money Is Moving The Other Way

Foreign portfolio investors have been buyers, purchasing about Rs 94,230 crore in the cash market over the same 13 sessions. Their buying has helped the Sensex and Nifty to a strong run. It also marks a change from much of the past year, when domestic institutions were the main support for the market.

Why This Is Not The Same As Fund Inflows

The figures show what mutual funds did in the secondary market. They do not show whether investors are pulling money out of schemes. The latest AMFI data, for September, showed net equity mutual fund inflows of Rs 38,307 crore and monthly SIP contributions of Rs 32,490 crore.

Those numbers predate November. A fund house can sell stocks to book profits, rebalance a portfolio or meet redemptions, even while SIP money keeps arriving. The data released so far does not say which of these is driving the selling.

AMFI's November figures, due in early December, will show whether equity scheme inflows and SIP collections have weakened or held up.

READ | Rs 1 Crore In Mutual Funds: How Much Tax Could You Pay When You Withdraw?

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices, Watch Business News Live and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.