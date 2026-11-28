A social media post is going viral among finance enthusiasts after seeing Google's Gemini share several unconventional money-saving tricks for tough times. These include pretending to cancel subscriptions to unlock special discounts, abandoning online shopping carts after entering your email to receive discount coupons, and using Gmail aliases to access multiple free trials, among other things.

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Here's a list of things you can do:

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The cancellation bluff: Gemini has suggested users to start cancelling a subscription to see if the company offers discounts or special deals to retain you. According to the bot, many users get offered 30 to 50% off during their next few months. It also explained that instead of the standard support department, any platform, the retention department has more authority over such calls.

Gemini has suggested users to start cancelling a subscription to see if the company offers discounts or special deals to retain you. According to the bot, many users get offered 30 to 50% off during their next few months. It also explained that instead of the standard support department, any platform, the retention department has more authority over such calls. The abandoned cart trick: It suggested adding products to your cart, entering your email and leaving without purchasing. Some retailers send discount coupons to encourage you to complete the order. The bot said that these discounts can land in your email within 24-48 hours.

3. Virtual cards: You can use virtual cards to keep track of subscriptions and avoid unexpected recurring charges.

4. Birthday freebies: Gemini also agrees with this commonly known trick. According to the bot, one should always check restaurants and brands for complimentary meals, gifts or special birthday discounts. Benefits can range from free room upgrade, to free dessert or complementary late checkout, among other things.

5. Price comparison: With the rise of digital shopping platforms, routinely comparing prices across sites before making a purchase can save you a lot of money.

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Reacting to the post, many people agreed that the “cancel bluff” technique has worked for them. One should also note that while some of these tricks can save you money, you must also beware of the legal terms with any service platform to avoid any unnecessary trouble later.

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