Losing your job to AI can be financially stressful. Without a backup plan and broader market uncertainty, it can be difficult to live without knowing your next source of income is uncertain. But how long can Rs 10 lakh in savings keep you afloat?

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The answer largely depends on your monthly expenses and living arrangements. If you rent a flat in a city, expenses such as rent and groceries can quickly eat into your savings. If you are living with parents, it could significantly reduce your monthly financial burden.

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For someone with Rs 10 lakh saved, the two scenarios can have very different implications.

Monthly expenses (Living on rent)

House rent: Rs 30,000

Groceries: Rs 6,000

Electricity and water: Rs 2,000

Internet and mobile: Rs 1,000

Food ordering/eating out: Rs 4,000

Transport: Rs 3,000

Medical and personal care: Rs 2,000

Shopping and entertainment: Rs 3,000

Miscellaneous: Rs 2,000

Total monthly expenses: Rs 53,000

In this case, Rs 10 lakh savings will last about 19 months, assuming that there are no additional income or unexpected expenses.

Monthly expenses (Living with parents)

Household contribution: Rs 5,000

Groceries: Rs 2,000

Electricity and utilities: Rs 1,000

Internet and mobile: Rs 1,000

Food ordering/eating out: Rs 4,000

Transport: Rs 3,000

Medical and personal care: Rs 2,000

Shopping and entertainment: Rs 3,000

Miscellaneous: Rs 2,000

Total monthly expenses: Rs 23,000

In this case, Rs 10 lakh savings can last about 43 months (3.6 years).

If you have other financial commitments, such as SIPs, loan EMIs or insurance premiums, your savings could run out much sooner. In either case, your Rs 10 lakh corpus could provide a reasonable financial cushion while you look for a new job and upskill to get back on track.

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