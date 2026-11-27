When one spouse is the sole breadwinner, it is easy to assume that life insurance is only necessary for the person bringing home the salary. Many people consider this common practice, but what would happen to the family if the non-earning spouse were no longer around?

A homemaker may not receive a monthly salary, but that does not mean their contribution has no financial value. Childcare, cooking, household chores, elder care and other responsibilities can translate into high costs if the surviving family suddenly has to outsource them. Life insurance provides financial protection after the insured's death.

Why a non-earning spouse may still need cover

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Consider a family where the husband earns Rs 15 lakh a year and the wife manages the household and cares for two young children.

If the wife dies, the husband's salary does not disappear. His expenses could increase sharply.

He may need to pay for:

Full-time childcare or a nanny

Domestic help

Cooking and household services

Elder-care support

Transportation and other responsibilities previously handled by the spouse

Potential loss of working hours to manage family responsibilities

Over several years, these costs can run into lakhs of rupees.

This is why looking at income alone can give an incomplete picture of a spouse's economic contribution.

Does every non-earning spouse need term insurance?

The decision should depend on the family's financial situation, dependants and the actual cost of replacing the spouse's responsibilities. For example, a couple with grown-up children, substantial savings, support from grandparents, and sufficient liquid assets may need less of a separate policy. On the other hand, a young family with small children and limited savings could have a stronger case for covering the homemaker.

How much cover should a non-earning spouse have?

There is no universal formula. Instead of replacing a nonexistent salary, families can estimate the future financial cost of replacing the spouse's unpaid work. For example, if childcare and household support could cost Rs 50,000 a month, even five years of such expenses would amount to Rs 30 lakh, before considering inflation or additional costs.

For a family with a non-earning spouse, building a broader financial safety net may be useful than simply buying another policy.

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