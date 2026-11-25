Having Rs 1 crore in a mutual fund portfolio can make you think that your retirement life is all set to be comfortable, but managing this wealth can be challenging if you are not aware of how tax can eat into your gains.

In India, gains from mutual funds are taxable. The exact tax implications will depend on whether you have held them from short or long-term.

Mutual fund units held under 12 months are taxed at 20% flat rate, while those held over 12 months are taxed at 12.5%. The investment scheme also comes with a hack to reduce the taxable gains. Every financial year, the government allows you to claim Rs 1.25 lakh exemption on gains made from long-term equity assets.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Example: Suppose you sell equity mutual fund units or shares and make a long-term capital gain of Rs 2 lakh in a financial year.

The first Rs 1.25 lakh of gains is exempt from tax.

The remaining Rs 75,000 is taxable at 12.5%.

The same rules apply to your Rs 1 crore investments. That is why, instead of withdrawing the entire sum together, you can plan your withdrawals in a way that every year, you can take advantage of the tax exemption of Rs 1.25.

READ | Rs 10,000 SIP Vs Rs 20,000 SIP: How Long Does It Take To Build Rs 2.5 Crore?

Deploying Proceeds Into a House

You can save on LTCG tax by reinvesting mutual fund sale proceeds in a residential property under Section 54F. To claim a full tax exemption, you must invest the entire net sale proceeds, not just the profit, in the house. If you invest only part of the amount, the exemption will be proportional.

Investment Deadlines

Buy a house within 1 year before or 2 years after the sale.

Complete construction within 3 years of the sale.

Investors must note that the exemption applies only on long-term gains and not short-term gains.

READ | PMS vs SIF vs AIF: How Are These Investment Options Taxed In India?

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices, Watch Business News Live and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.