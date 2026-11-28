The Premier League is set for an exciting weekend as Matchweek 12 features three major fixtures involving Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City.

Manchester United will host Brentford on Saturday, while Sunday's action will feature the Merseyside derby between Everton and Liverpool.

The weekend's biggest clash will see Arsenal take on Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium.

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Here is a look at the schedule, kick-off timings and live-streaming details for the three matches.

Premier League Matchweek 12: Manchester United vs Brentford

Manchester United will take on Brentford at Old Trafford on Saturday, November 28. United will be looking to improve their position in the league standings, while Brentford will aim to continue their strong campaign.

Date: Saturday, November 28

Saturday, November 28 Kick-off: 8:30 PM IST

8:30 PM IST Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

Premier League Matchweek 12: Everton vs Liverpool

The Merseyside derby will take place on Sunday, November 29, with Everton hosting Liverpool at Hill Dickinson Stadium. Both sides will be keen to secure three points in one of the most anticipated fixtures of the weekend.

Date: Sunday, November 29

Sunday, November 29 Kick-off: 5:30 PM IST

5:30 PM IST Venue: Hill Dickinson Stadium, Liverpool

Premier League Matchweek 12: Arsenal vs Manchester City

Arsenal will face Manchester City in the headline fixture of the weekend at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday. The clash between two of the Premier League's leading sides could have an important bearing on the title race.

Date: Sunday, November 29

Sunday, November 29 Kick-off: 10:00 PM IST

10:00 PM IST Venue: Emirates Stadium, London

Premier League Matchweek 12: Live Telecast In India

The Manchester United vs Brentford, Everton vs Liverpool and Arsenal vs Manchester City matches will be telecast live on the Star Sports network in India.

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Premier League Matchweek 12: Live Streaming In India

The three Premier League matches will be available for live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website in India. Viewers will need an active subscription to watch the matches live.

Premier League Matchweek 12: Check League Standings

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