A 31-year-old former MNC employee has turned to the internet for advice by sharing his distressing financial situation of being in Rs 50 lakh in debt. The man shared the incident in a Reddit post, noting that while his finances were in trouble for sometime, they have become worse since he lost his job in August.

“I've been making bad financial decisions since 2021, despite having a good job back then. In 2022, I got a stable job at an MNC. That's when I started taking loans. I managed to repay a few of them, but things gradually got out of hand. I'm now 31, unemployed since August, and have completely exhausted my savings,” he posted.

His outstanding liabilities include a Rs 42 lakh home loan with a Rs 36,000 monthly EMI, a Rs 3 lakh HDFC personal loan, Rs 1.53 lakh owed to lending platform, Slice. He needs to pay back another Rs 20,000 to another platform.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

ALSO READ: 'AI Is Just An Excuse': Manager Who Sat Through Layoff Meetings Reveals What Really Drives Job Cuts

The user revealed that he has already missed two EMIs of nearly Rs 16,000 of HDFC Bank. To add to these troubles, Slice reportedly adds Rs 10,000 every time he fails to repay. This is how his loan jumped to Rs 1.53 lakh from the original Rs 1 lakh as he has not paid them since five months.

With monthly repayment obligations reaching Rs 70,000 to Rs 80,000 and no savings left, the situation has become increasingly difficult. He has also struggled to secure employment amid a tough job market.

Reacting to his situation, many advised him to take help from friends or family instead of taking any fresh loans.

“Contact Bajaj immediately with proof of your job loss and ask for a temporary moratorium or restructuring,” a user suggested on debt restructuring. The person advised him to seek a one time settlement with HDFC Bank, Slice and PaySense.

Some also suggested not to wait for any tech roles and take up any freelancing or gig work at the time.

Others recommended him to sell the home for now and use the money to repay other loans.

ALSO READ: Trader Claims He Made $1 Mn Trading Jensen Huang News; Reddit Asks Him to Retire

“Sell your home. Build again and you will make it in a couple of years,” a comment read.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices, Watch Business News Live and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.