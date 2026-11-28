For many, a Rs 9-crore annual salary is a dream career milestone. But Hyderabad-born Bala Sahitya Vadlamani chose a different path, quitting her million-dollar job at Meta to pursue entrepreneurship and build a venture on her own terms.

Having worked with some of the world's biggest technology companies, Vadlamani had achieved what many ambitious professionals spend years pursuing.

ALSO READ: Telangana Overseas Employment Scheme: Financial Assistance For 7,000 Unemployed Youth In 2026-27

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

She built an impressive professional trajectory across Morgan Stanley, Amazon and Meta, eventually commanding an annual compensation of more than $1 million. Her financial success came early, with her LinkedIn profile indicating that she attained millionaire status at 28 and became a multimillionaire by the age of 30. However, financial success and professional recognition did not necessarily translate into a desire to continue working in the corporate world.

Speaking to YouTuber Umang Chaudhary, Vadlamani recounted her journey from Hyderabad to Silicon Valley, the challenges she faced in securing US work visas, her rise through the ranks of leading technology companies and the reasons that prompted her to leave a million-dollar corporate career.

From a financially constrained household to the American dream

Raised in a conservative family with limited financial means in Hyderabad, Vadlamani aspired to build a life where she could make her own choices and pursue her ambitions without constraints.

Her decision to move to the US was driven by more than academic aspirations; it was a bold step towards securing personal freedom, financial independence and greater control over her future.

"Growing up in a very patriarchal family, if I wanted to have any autonomy over the decisions I made and the ability to pursue my goals, I knew I needed to take a leap of faith," she said in the interview.

ALSO READ : India's Exports Surge 45% To All-Time High: Why Costly Crude Is Part Of The Story

An academically accomplished student, Vadlamani completed her Bachelor of Engineering from Osmania University, securing first rank. She was also recognised by the Indian Institute of Engineers for her academic achievements.

She subsequently moved to the US to pursue a Master of Engineering Management at Dartmouth College. During her academic journey, she also studied at Duke University as an exchange student and secured a perfect 4.0 GPA. Her immigration journey, however, was far from straightforward. She entered the US on an F-1 student visa and secured H-1B approval only on her third attempt, following a Request for Evidence (RFE).

Towards the later stages of her Big Tech career, she transitioned to an O-1 visa and also obtained an EB-1A visa, reserved for individuals demonstrating extraordinary ability in their respective fields.

Morgan Stanley, Amazon and Meta: A million-dollar career

Vadlamani began her professional career at Morgan Stanley as a technology analyst before moving into a product owner position.

Her initial annual compensation after graduation was approximately $110,000, which later increased to nearly $130,000.

She subsequently joined Amazon, where she worked on international seller payments and voice-based artificial intelligence and audio products for Alexa. Her compensation more than doubled compared with her earnings at Morgan Stanley.

Her next major career move was to Meta, where she worked on critical trust and safety initiatives, including end-to-end encryption for Instagram and Messenger. She later moved into identity and access management.

It was at Meta that her annual compensation crossed $1 million, equivalent to more than Rs 9 crore at prevailing exchange-rate levels.

Why did she walk away from a Rs 9-crore salary?

Even with a seven-figure salary and an established position at Meta, Vadlamani felt the need to pursue something beyond the traditional corporate career path.

She viewed her departure not as a permanent break from the technology industry but as an opportunity to pause, reconsider her goals and pursue work that aligned more closely with her personal ambitions and sense of purpose.

Rather than moving to another technology giant for an equally attractive package, she opted to pursue entrepreneurship.

What is she doing now?

Vadlamani currently operates her own advisory practice, working closely with founders and founding teams on product strategy, execution and artificial intelligence integration.

She also mentors and advises mid-to-senior-level product professionals seeking to sharpen their expertise, strengthen leadership capabilities and advance their careers.

Despite accumulating considerable wealth, she maintains a relatively understated lifestyle.

"I very intentionally keep my life simple. I don't really splurge on many things but it feels great to know that I have the ability to provide for the people I love without having to think twice," she said.

Her transition from a million-dollar corporate career to independent entrepreneurship highlights a growing professional aspiration: the freedom to determine not just how much one earns, but also what one chooses to work for.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices, Watch Business News Live and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.