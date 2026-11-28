India's biggest private lender HDFC Bank will no longer send SMS alerts to customers for Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions worth Rs 500 or less from January 1, 2027. The bank will continue to send email alerts for all UPI transactions for any amount transacted.

In a recent communication to customers, HDFC Bank said, "From 1 Jan 2027, HDFC Bank will stop UPI SMS alerts up to Rs.500. All UPI email alerts continue."

Following this directive, customers making UPI payments of Rs 100, Rs 200, Rs 300, Rs 400 or up to Rs 500 will not receive an SMS alert from the bank after completing the transaction. Ones making payments exceeding Rs 500 will continue receiving SMS notifications.

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The bank also urged customers to update their registered e-mail ids to recive e-statements, transaction alerts and other important updates.

The development comes after the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) revised electronic banking transaction alert rules across commercial banks, small finance banks, payments banks, cooperative banks, and regional rural banks. According to revised rules, a bank shall mandatorily send instant SMS alerts to its customers for all electronic banking transactions of value more than Rs 500. For transactions of value up to Rs 500, a bank may decide to send instant SMS as per its internal policy but without any charge to the customer.

UPI is one of the most popular modes of payment in India, with the country recording its biggest-ever monthly performance in October. UPI transactions stood around 25.47 billion transactions worth Rs 31.53 lakh crore, marking a significant milestone in the country's digital payments ecosystem.

In a first, UPI's average daily transaction value crossed Rs 1 lakh crore, highlighting the growing adoption of instant digital payments across India. The platform registered an average of 822 million transactions per day, with the average daily transaction value reaching Rs 1,01,707 crore during the month.

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