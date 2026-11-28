Telugu comedy drama ENE Repeat continues its box office run on Day 9, collecting over Rs 1 crore at the domestic box office. Directed by Tharun Bhascker, the film stars Vishwak Sen, Abhinav Gomatam, Venkatesh Kakumanu, Srinath Maganti, Shivatmika, Aneesh Ambrose and others.

ENE Repeat Day 9 Box Office Collection

On Day 9, ENE Repeat collected Rs 1.10 crore net in India across 702 shows, according to Sacnilk. This takes its total India net collection to Rs 25.65 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 29.90 crore.

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The film witnessed a 21.4% drop in its daily collection compared to Day 8, when it earned Rs 1.40 crore.

Overseas, the film collected Rs 75 lakh on Day 9, taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 19.40 crore. With this, its worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 49.30 crore.

Occupancy

The Telugu 2D version of ENE Repeat recorded an overall theatre occupancy of 23.30% on Day 9. The film registered 15.54% occupancy during morning shows, followed by 24.62% in the afternoon. Its occupancy stood at 21.38% during evening shows before rising to 28.62% during night shows.

Day-Wise Box Office Collection

ENE Repeat opened at the box office with Rs 5.85 crore on Day 1. The film collected Rs 3.10 crore on Day 2 and Rs 4.45 crore on Day 3.

On Day 4, it earned Rs 4.60 crore, followed by Rs 2 crore on Day 5 and Rs 1.80 crore on Day 6. The film collected Rs 1.35 crore on Day 7 and Rs 1.40 crore on Day 8.

On Day 9, the film added another Rs 1.10 crore to its domestic net collection.

About ENE Repeat

ENE Repeat is a Telugu comedy drama directed by Tharun Bhascker. The film features Vishwak Sen, Abhinav Gomatam, Venkatesh Kakumanu, Srinath Maganti, Shivatmika, Aneesh Ambrose and others.

The film follows the gang from the first instalment, Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi, bringing back their chaotic friendships and unfiltered love for life. This time, the story revolves around plenty of unfinished business as old bonds are tested and new adventures unfold, promising another ride filled with fun, madness and heartfelt moments.

ENE Repeat was released in theatres on November 19, 2026.

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