Malayalam crime mystery thriller Hail Mary continues its box office run after a positive opening in theatres. Directed by Vishnu Revikumar, the film collected over Rs 1 crore net in India on Day 2. It stars Kunchacko Boban in the lead role.

Hail Mary Day 2 Box Office Collection

On Day 2, Hail Mary collected Rs 1.20 crore net in India across 707 shows, according to Sacnilk. This takes its total India net collection to Rs 1.95 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 2.27 crore.

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The film recorded a 60% jump in collections on Day 2, earning Rs 1.20 crore compared to Rs 75 lakh on its opening day.

Occupancy

The Malayalam 2D version of Hail Mary recorded an overall theatre occupancy of 42.38% on Day 2. The film registered 11.92% occupancy during morning shows, followed by 26.08% in the afternoon.

Occupancy improved to 46.33% during evening shows and further increased to 72.25% during night shows.

Advance Bookings

Hail Mary recorded steady advance bookings for Day 3. The film sold approximately 21,835 tickets, generating Rs 45.32 lakh across 877 shows in India. Excluding blocked seats, the collection stood at Rs 35.45 lakh from 17,329 tickets, according to Sacnilk.

Kochi emerged as the top-performing city, contributing Rs 8.38 lakh through advance bookings.

About Hail Mary

Hail Mary is a Malayalam crime mystery thriller directed by debutant Vishnu Revikumar and starring Kunchacko Boban. The film revolves around Hail Mary Madhu, an ordinary school bus driver in Kochi, who is on the verge of a fresh start with Annie and her daughter, Hanna. However, an incident from his past resurfaces, turning their lives upside down.

The film also features Suraj Venjaramoodu, Vinay Forrt, Anu Sithara, Suhasini Maniratnam and Hakkim Shahjahan in pivotal roles, among others.

The film was released in theatres on November 26, 2026.

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