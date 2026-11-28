Doctors at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, have performed the country's first robotic-guided deep brain stimulation (DBS) procedure for a patient with Parkinson's disease.

The procedure was done in collaboration with Tel Aviv University in Israel, AIIMS said in a post on X.

It was carried out by Prof P Sarat Chandra and Prof Ido Straus of Tel Aviv University, along with Prof Ela Varsi and Prof Manjari Tripathi. Teams from the hospital's neurosurgery and neurology departments were also involved.

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DBS requires electrodes to be placed at very specific points in the brain. The robotic system helps doctors position these electrodes precisely, the hospital said, adding that this helps people living with Parkinson's.

AIIMS described the procedure as a milestone and congratulated the team.

How DBS Works

In deep brain stimulation, electrodes are implanted in certain parts of the brain. They deliver electrical impulses that alter brain activity. These impulses can also act on the cells and chemicals in the brain that are linked to some medical conditions.

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The impulses are regulated by a small device, similar to a pacemaker, which sits under the skin in the upper chest. A wire running beneath the skin connects it to the electrodes in the brain.

Besides Parkinson's, the treatment is commonly used for essential tremor and for dystonia, a group of conditions in which muscles contract involuntarily, such as Meige syndrome. Doctors also use it for epilepsy, for obsessive-compulsive disorder and for Tourette syndrome, which causes repetitive movements and sounds.

Its use in several other conditions is still being studied. These include chorea, which involves quick movements that look like exaggerated fidgeting and is seen in Huntington's disease, as well as long-lasting pain, cluster headaches, dementia, depression, addiction and obesity.

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AIIMS did not share details about the patient.

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