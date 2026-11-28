A visit to a public washroom at a busy railway station turned into a nightmare for a 60-year-old woman, who was allegedly followed, brutally assaulted and raped by a man at Mumbai's Ghatkopar station on Thursday night, raising fresh concerns over the safety of women in public spaces, NDTV reported.

The woman, who hailed from Khadavli in Thane district, was at the station with her 18-year-old daughter around 11 pm while waiting to board a local train home. She went to the public toilet during the wait, when the accused allegedly followed her inside.

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According to the police, the accused followed her inside and allegedly forced himself on her. When the woman raised an alarm, he brutally assaulted her, leaving her with serious injuries to her face and chest, before sexually assaulting her and escaping.

The injured woman subsequently came out of the washroom and narrated the incident to her daughter, following which the matter was reported to the Government Railway Police (GRP).

Police launched an investigation and examined CCTV footage from the railway station. The footage allegedly showed the suspect fleeing towards the nearby metro station, prompting the Kurla GRP to constitute seven special teams to trace him.

The police eventually tracked down the suspect in Asalpha, a locality in Ghatkopar West, and arrested him.

The accused has been identified as Taslim Noor Mohammad Shah, 27, who works as a tailor. Police suspect that he may have committed the crime under the influence of narcotics.

The incident underscores the vulnerability of women in urban spaces, where even public facilities at busy railway stations can turn unsafe.

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Poor surveillance, inadequate security and deserted corners of public infrastructure continue to expose women to sexual violence, particularly during late-night hours, raising serious questions about women's safety in India's cities.

A case has been registered against the accused, and further investigation is underway.

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