The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026 will be held on Sunday, November 29, in three shifts. The computer-based exam covers Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR), and Quantitative Ability (QA). Candidates on the standard schedule get 40 minutes per section, so spending too long on one problem can leave less time for questions they know how to answer.

Start With Questions You Know How To Approach

In Quantitative Ability, a familiar topic is not always a quick solve. Start with questions where you can identify a clear first step. If you have reread a problem and still cannot see how to set it up, move on. A question you know how to solve but that requires a longer calculation is a better candidate for a second pass than one you have already tried twice without progress.

The aim is not to decide whether a question is objectively easy or difficult. It is to judge whether you have a workable method and enough time to use it.

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Pick The Set You Can Make Progress On

In Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning, briefly scan the available sets before committing to one. Look for a set where you understand what the questions are asking and can see how to organise the information. If your table or diagram is not helping you narrow down the possibilities, consider switching while you still have time to work through another set.

In Reading Comprehension, don't choose a passage on length alone. A longer passage with a clear argument may be easier to follow than a short, dense one. If two answers look plausible, go back to the relevant lines and check which option the passage actually supports.

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Use Your Last Mock To Spot Where You Lost Time

Instead of trying to squeeze in another full mock, review one that you've already taken. Find a question you spent too long on and another you could have answered but never reached. That comparison can help you decide what to leave for later on exam day. If the test interface is still unfamiliar, use the official mock to practise navigating the paper and marking questions for review.

Before yo take a nap for the exam, ensure you have a print out of your admit card, check the test centre address and reporting time, and keep a valid photo ID handy. During the exam, focus on giving yourself enough time for the questions you can answer accurately rather than chasing a fixed number of attempts.

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