Plans to move ancient idols from Jageshwar Dham in Uttarakhand's Almora district have met with strong opposition, with residents, priests and local traders coming together to stop their removal.

An Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) team reached the temple town's museum on Saturday and began preparations to shift five to six rare idols to a museum in Delhi, according to a post on X by Ankit Sharma. The news quickly brought residents and priests to the museum, where they were joined by the local Vyapar Mandal and leaders from both the BJP and Congress in protest.

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'Won't Let Them Go'

Mahamandaleshwar Pandit Hemant Bhatt said the idols are part of Jageshwar Dham's identity and history. He said they would not be allowed to be taken away at any cost according to local reports.

The protesters have also written to the Prime Minister, asking that the town's heritage be kept and preserved where it is.

They spoke to ASI officials but no final decision has been taken yet. Until then, locals and priests say they will keep up their opposition.

About Jageshwar Dham

Jageshwar lies about 36 km northeast of Almora in the Kumaon region, at a height of around 1,870 metres. The temples stand in a deodar forest along the Jata Ganga river.

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The site is home to a cluster of around 125 ancient Hindu temples dedicated mainly to Lord Shiva. It describes itself as one of the largest groups of temples in a single complex. The ASI dates the temples to between roughly the 7th and the 14th centuries.

The shrine holds deep religious importance for devotees. According to the Uttarakhand government's official website for the temple, the Skanda Purana and the Linga Purana describe Jageshwar as the place where the eighth Shiva Jyotirlinga originated. Adi Shankaracharya is believed to have visited the site and restored many of its temples.

The ASI Museum

The site is protected and managed by the ASI, which runs a museum near the temple complex. The museum houses more than 150 sculptures from the valley, dating from the 9th to the 13th century.

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Among its prized exhibits are an image of Uma-Maheshwar, a sculpture of Surya and a bronze statue of Pona Raja, a local ruler, according to the temple's website.

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