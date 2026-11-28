Saturday's Karthigai Deepam ceremony at Tamil Nadu's Thiruparankundram hill unfolded under extraordinary circumstances, with two former High Court judges overseeing the proceedings, CRPF personnel securing the site and only 50 devotees allowed to witness the lighting at the disputed Deepathoon pillar following a Supreme Court directive.

The lamp was eventually lit at 5 pm on November 28, under the supervision of former Madras High Court judges Justices S Vaidyanathan and V Parthiban, appointed by the Supreme Court to ensure compliance with its directions.

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Although a large number of devotees assembled at the foot of the hill, access to the Deepathoon was limited to 50 authorised persons. The district administration barred other visitors from proceeding uphill, enforcing strict security restrictions throughout the ceremony.

The ceremony, which had become the centre of a prolonged legal and religious dispute, was conducted using around 30 kg of ghee, 50 metres of cotton wick and 5 kg of camphor, according to PTI.

As the lamp was lit, devotees chanted "Vetrivel Muruganukku Arohara" and raised slogans of "Vetrivel, Veeravel", while several waved saffron shawls in celebration.

Two former judges supervise ceremony

The two former judges played a key role in conducting the ceremony, having been appointed by the Supreme Court to supervise the arrangements and ensure that its order was carried out.

Justice Vaidyanathan and Justice Parthiban arrived in Madurai from Chennai on Saturday morning. They first participated in a pooja and other rituals at the Thiruparankundram temple before heading to the hilltop for the lamp-lighting ceremony.

The cauldron for the ceremonial lighting was subsequently handed over to the temple priests for installation at the Deepathoon pillar.

Scaffolding had been erected around the stone structure to facilitate the lighting. Justice Vaidyanathan had earlier confirmed that the ceremony would take place at 5 pm after consultations with government representatives and temple priests.

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The former judges also communicated to the local administration that District Collector Nishant Krishna should be present during the proceedings. The Collector later joined them at the site.

Why only 50 devotees were allowed

The administration imposed strict curbs on movement up the hill, permitting only 50 selected devotees to attend the ceremony despite widespread public interest.

The restrictions were justified on grounds of public safety, concerns about the hill's structural stability and the need to prevent any untoward incident during the proceedings.

CRPF personnel took charge of security arrangements across the hill, regulating access and preventing unauthorised entry. The force's Southern Sector Inspector General, T Vikram, said the deployment was intended to ensure that the Supreme Court's directions were implemented.

"Our sole objective is to implement the orders of the Supreme Court," he said.

Medical teams and ambulances were also stationed in the area as a precautionary measure.

With the general public unable to reach the Deepathoon, large numbers of devotees assembled at the foothills, where they watched the developments from a distance.

Supreme Court intervention brought the dispute to a head

The ceremony came a day after the Supreme Court stepped in on November 27, issuing contempt notices to the Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary and 14 other government and temple officials for allegedly failing to implement its earlier order.

The court took serious exception to the authorities' failure to act on its November 20 directive, which had permitted the traditional Karthigai Deepam to be lit at the historic Deepathoon pillar atop Thiruparankundram hill.

Describing the alleged violation as "willful and brazen", the court directed that the ceremonial lamp be lit at the disputed location on Saturday.

The appointment of Justices Vaidyanathan and Parthiban as receivers followed the court's intervention. Their responsibility was to supervise the arrangements and ensure that the ceremony was conducted in accordance with the judicial directions.

The dispute over the location of the traditional lamp had triggered a legal confrontation between the authorities and those seeking the implementation of the court's earlier order.

Saturday's lighting was not merely a religious ceremony but the culmination of a Supreme Court directive implemented under the supervision of former judges and tight security.

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