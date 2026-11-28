Schools in Maharashtra cannot stop eligible Scheduled Tribe (ST) students from taking examinations because their government scholarship or fee reimbursement payments are pending. In a circular issued on November 27, the School Education Department warned that heads of institutions could face administrative action if they deny students access to exams, withhold academic records or take other steps that disrupt their education over delayed payments.

The directive follows complaints that some institutions had asked students to pay fees covered by government schemes while waiting for the state to release the money. In some cases, students were reportedly prevented from taking exams or denied academic documents when they did not pay. The department made clear that a delay in releasing government funds cannot be used to penalise an eligible student.

What Schools Cannot Withhold

The instructions cover entrance tests, state board exams and other academic examinations. The protection begins before exam day. Schools cannot block eligible students from submitting examination forms or refuse to issue hall tickets because scholarship or reimbursement payments have not come through. They also cannot demand advance payment of fees covered by the schemes or deny students access to educational facilities on that ground.

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The same instruction applies to “Leaving Certificates, mark sheets, bonafide certificates, result sheets or any other academic documents”. Schools cannot make the release of these records conditional on receiving the pending funds. The directive applies to institutions under the School Education Department, including government schools, schools run by local bodies, government-aided schools and recognised self-financed institutions.

Where Students Can Take The Matter Up

Students who are denied a hall ticket, stopped from taking an exam or refused an academic document can first approach their headmaster or principal. The institution has three working days to resolve the complaint.

If the matter remains unresolved, students can approach the education officer at the taluka or district level. The officer has seven working days to address the grievance. The divisional deputy director of education has the same deadline at the divisional level. At the state level, the Director of Education for primary or secondary schools must intervene immediately where necessary.

The department has instructed education officers to bring the circular to the attention of institutions under their jurisdiction and ensure they comply. School heads will be held responsible for violations, with administrative action to be taken under the applicable rules.

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