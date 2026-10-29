Maharashtra Orders Probe Into 9 MPSC Exams Over Alleged Paper Leaks, Malpractice; Sets Nov 16 Deadline

The Maharashtra government has ordered an inquiry into alleged malpractice and question paper leaks in nine examinations conducted by the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC), inviting candidates, students and other stakeholders to submit evidence by November 16, 2026.

According to a press release issued by the Commission of Inquiry for MPSC Examinations, the panel will investigate allegations of malpractice, including the leakage of question papers, answer keys or parts thereof, in examinations conducted between 2023 and 2026.

The commission is headed by Justice Dilip Bhosale, retired Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court. It has called on individuals, registered organisations and other citizens with relevant information to submit their statements in the form of affidavits.

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The inquiry covers nine examinations, including the Drug Inspector Group-B Examination 2025, Maharashtra Group-B (Non-Gazetted) Services Combined Preliminary Examination 2025 and its Main Examination, and the Maharashtra Group-C Services Combined Preliminary and Main Examinations 2025.

The other examinations under scrutiny are the Maharashtra Agriculture Services Main Examination 2024, Food and Drugs Administrative Services Main Examination 2023, Maharashtra Civil Engineering Services Main Examination 2025 and Maharashtra Electrical Engineering Services Main Examination 2025.

The commission will examine allegations relating to these examinations as part of its inquiry into suspected irregularities in the recruitment process.

As per the press release, candidates, students, individuals and registered organisations with relevant information must submit their affidavits in either Marathi or English on or before November 16, 2026.

Applicants are required to attach a copy of a valid identity document along with self-attested copies of relevant supporting documents. They must also email a copy of the affidavit and accompanying documents to complaints.inquirycomm.mpsc@maharashtra.gov.in.

The commission's office has been established at Room No. 201, Second Floor, Food and Drug Administration Building, Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), Bandra (East), Mumbai-400051.

Those seeking assistance with filing complaints can contact the commission on 022-20867677. The commission has clarified that affidavits and supporting documents submitted in response to its public notice will be treated as confidential.

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It will scrutinise the submissions and decide whether the individuals concerned need to be examined as witnesses. The decision to summon or examine any person will rest with the commission.

The inquiry is intended to gather relevant information and evidence from candidates and other stakeholders regarding the alleged irregularities across the nine examinations.

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