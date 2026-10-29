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Buy, Sell Or Hold: ICICI Bank, Hyundai Motor, Trent, Tata Steel, Schaeffler India And L&T Finance — Ask Profit

Market experts shared buy, sell and hold recommendations for an array of stocks including ICICI Bank, Hyundai Motor, Trent, Tata Steel, and L&T Finance.

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Buy, Sell Or Hold: ICICI Bank, Hyundai Motor, Trent, Tata Steel, Schaeffler India And L&T Finance — Ask Profit
Market experts shared buy, sell and hold recommendations for an array of stocks.
Photo Source: AI-Generated

Should you add shares of ICICI Bank Ltd.? Should you hold shares Hyundai Motor India Ltd. at the current market price ? Have you lost the chance to buy  Trent Ltd. stock at an attractive price? Should you sell shares of Schaeffler India Ltd.?

Kush Bohra, Founder Kushbohra.Com and Chakri Lokapriya, chief investment officer- equities at LGT Wealth provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

ICICI Bank (CMP: Rs 1,386.60)

Lokpriya: Buy

  • Is well positioned versus Axis Bank and HDFC Bank.
  • Shown more consistent growth.
  • Maintained its limbs within the range compared to the other banks.
  • Valuations are ripe.
  • Sector has not done well in the recent past.
  • Can add on a little bit.

Hyundai Motor India (CMP: Rs 1,922)

Lokpriya: Hold For Long Term

  • Numbers were fairly good, holding up.
  • Good product range in store.
  • Will support earnings in the coming quarters.

Trent (CMP: Rs 2,861.70)

Bohra: Buy

  • Can enter the stock.
  • Stoploss of Rs 2,700.

ALSO READ: Coal India Declares Interim Dividend Of Rs 10.25 Per Share For FY27 | Check Record Date

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Schaeffler India (CMP: Rs 3,538.20)

Lokpriya: Buy

  • Will benefit more from the growth and the industrial segment.
  • Would prefer this stock.

Tata Steel (CMP: Rs 169.46)

Lokpriya: Hold

  • Can hold for long term.
  • Will be extremely volatile in the coming months.

L&T Finance (CMP: Rs 251.50)

Lokpriya: Sell Partially

  • Hasn't made much money.
  • Take some money off the table.

ALSO READ: Q2 Results Live: Capital Small Finance Bank Profit Rises 31%; Coal India Profit Jumps 53%; Indegene Profit Surges 10%

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

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