Buy, Sell Or Hold: ICICI Bank, Hyundai Motor, Trent, Tata Steel, Schaeffler India And L&T Finance — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of ICICI Bank Ltd.? Should you hold shares Hyundai Motor India Ltd. at the current market price ? Have you lost the chance to buy Trent Ltd. stock at an attractive price? Should you sell shares of Schaeffler India Ltd.?

Kush Bohra, Founder Kushbohra.Com and Chakri Lokapriya, chief investment officer- equities at LGT Wealth provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

ICICI Bank (CMP: Rs 1,386.60)

Lokpriya: Buy

Is well positioned versus Axis Bank and HDFC Bank.

Shown more consistent growth.

Maintained its limbs within the range compared to the other banks.

Valuations are ripe.

Sector has not done well in the recent past.

Can add on a little bit.

Hyundai Motor India (CMP: Rs 1,922)

Lokpriya: Hold For Long Term

Numbers were fairly good, holding up.

Good product range in store.

Will support earnings in the coming quarters.

Trent (CMP: Rs 2,861.70)

Bohra: Buy

Can enter the stock.

Stoploss of Rs 2,700.

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Schaeffler India (CMP: Rs 3,538.20)

Lokpriya: Buy

Will benefit more from the growth and the industrial segment.

Would prefer this stock.

Tata Steel (CMP: Rs 169.46)

Lokpriya: Hold

Can hold for long term.

Will be extremely volatile in the coming months.

L&T Finance (CMP: Rs 251.50)

Lokpriya: Sell Partially

Hasn't made much money.

Take some money off the table.

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Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

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