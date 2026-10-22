RE Hunter 350 To Honda CB350: 5 New Bikes In The Market And Which One To Opt For This Diwali

Diwali is a popular time to buy a new motorcycle, with buyers looking for fresh designs, better features and value for money. This year, the market has seen updates to familiar models alongside new offerings from manufacturers such as Honda and Royal Enfield. Whether you need a motorcycle for daily commutes, weekend rides or longer highway trips, here are five options worth considering before making a purchase.



Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Best For City Riding



The 2026 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 gets an updated LED headlight, revised suspension, improved seat cushioning and a USB Type C charging port on the relevant variants. It continues to use a 349cc engine producing 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm of torque. Prices start at around Rs 1.38 lakh and go up to Rs 1.71 lakh, ex showroom. Its compact proportions and accessible pricing make it a practical choice for urban riders who want a modern retro motorcycle.



Honda CB350: Best For Classic Styling



Honda's updated CB350 range starts at Rs 1.95 lakh, ex showroom. The 348.36cc engine produces around 20.7 bhp and 30 Nm of torque, paired with a five speed gearbox. The 2026 update brings revised variant names and new colour options, while the mechanical package remains unchanged. Buyers looking for classic styling, smartphone connectivity, traction control and dual channel ABS can consider the CB350.



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Honda CB500: Best For More Torque



Honda's new CB500 starts at Rs 2.75 lakh, ex showroom. It gets a 501cc air and oil cooled engine producing 28.1 hp and 43.3 Nm of torque. With its retro roadster styling and larger engine, the CB500 is suited to riders who want stronger torque and a more substantial motorcycle for longer rides. Its higher price and engine capacity also mean buyers should account for insurance and running costs.



Royal Enfield Himalayan 440: Best For Touring



The Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 was launched at Rs 2.29 lakh, ex showroom. Its 443cc engine and adventure focused design make it an option for riders who enjoy touring and exploring varied roads. It is worth considering for longer journeys, although buyers should assess its weight, riding position and suitability for everyday traffic before deciding.



Jawa 42 All Stars: Best For A Distinctive Look



The Jawa 42 All Stars arrived with new colour options at Rs 1,84,942, ex showroom Delhi. It is aimed at buyers who want a retro inspired roadster with a distinctive appearance without moving into the more expensive 500cc category. Buyers should compare its comfort, service network and ownership costs with the Hunter 350 before choosing.



Which Bike Should You Buy This Diwali?



The Hunter 350 is a sensible starting point for city use and a tighter budget. The Honda CB350 suits buyers who prefer classic styling and everyday features, while the CB500 offers more torque for those willing to spend extra. The Himalayan 440 makes more sense for touring, and the Jawa 42 All Stars is worth considering if design is a priority.



This Diwali, the choice is no longer limited to picking a motorcycle that looks good or fits the budget. From the Hunter 350's city friendly character to the CB350's classic appeal and the Himalayan 440's touring credentials, each bike brings a different personality to the road. For buyers, the real question is which one matches their riding style, whether that means weaving through daily traffic, heading out on weekend rides or setting off on longer adventures.



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