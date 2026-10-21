Bolero Gets A Bronze Makeover: Check What's New In Bold Edition

The Mahindra Bolero has a new look, though underneath it remains the same SUV buyers already know. Following a week of teaser videos, Mahindra has unveiled the Bolero Bold Edition, a styling upgrade delivered through a special accessories package rather than a full-fledged facelift.

What's New

According to the official release, the headline change is a bronze-inspired theme. Up front, bronze details have been added to the grille and the lower air dam, freshening up the Bolero's boxy face without altering its shape. The release also lists bold side cladding, bronze alloy wheels and roof rails as part of the exterior makeover.

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Inside, the official release says the cabin carries the theme forward with black leatherette seats featuring bronze accents. Mahindra has also added a rear-view camera, which works with the existing touchscreen to help with reversing.

Styling kits for SUVs typically lean on chrome or blacked-out elements, so a bronze treatment stands out. This is reportedly the Bolero's first official package with such a finish, which likely explains the “Bold” name.

Offered As An Accessory Pack

The official release states that the Bold Edition is curated through an exclusive accessories package. That suggests it will be installed by dealers instead of on the production line. If that's the case, customers may be able to add it to any variant, including the entry-level one. Mahindra hasn't revealed what the package will cost.

What Stays The Same

Most of the Bolero carries over unchanged. Its no-frills front end, with halogen headlights, fog lamps and metal bumpers, stays as before, and the tail-lamps are not expected to change either. Seating remains for seven, including jump seats in the third row.

Inside, buyers still get power steering, power windows for all four doors, an analogue instrument cluster, a fabric headliner and manual air conditioning. The 7-inch touchscreen that arrived last year continues, offering Bluetooth, USB and smartphone mirroring.

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Engine And Suspension

Mechanically, nothing changes. A 1.5-litre, three-cylinder mHawk turbo-diesel engine continues to power the Bolero, delivering 75bhp and 210Nm. It sends power to the rear wheels through a five-speed manual gearbox. The revised suspension introduced last year should continue unchanged.

Price

Mahindra currently offers the Bolero in B4, B6 and B8 trims, priced from Rs 8.57 lakh to Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The Bold Edition is expected to remain below Rs 10 lakh, although the final cost will depend on how much the accessory pack adds.

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