Kawasaki Ninja Z300 Launch: First Look, Expected Price, Specifications, Bookings And More

Kawasaki has revealed the Z300 streetfighter motorcycle in India, expanding its Z-series lineup with a model based on the Ninja 300 platform. Showcased in Bengaluru in October 2026, the motorcycle is expected to be competitively priced as an entry-level offering for buyers seeking twin-cylinder performance with an upright riding posture.

Bookings for the Kawasaki Z300 are scheduled to open on October 19, while prices, variants and complete technical specifications are expected to be announced on October 20, 2026, reported NDTV Auto.

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Preview showcases are also scheduled for Mumbai and Pune on October 18.

Aggressive Streetfighter Design

The Kawasaki Z300 adopts the Japanese manufacturer's signature Sugomi-inspired design language, drawing styling cues from larger models such as the Z900. Unlike the fully faired Ninja 300, the Z300 features minimal bodywork, giving it a muscular and aggressive streetfighter appearance.

A wide, single-piece handlebar and upright riding position are expected to make the motorcycle suitable for everyday urban riding. The bike has been showcased in green and black colour themes, highlighting its sporty character.

296cc Parallel-Twin Engine

Powering the Z300 is a 296cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine paired with a six-speed gearbox. Based on the Ninja 300's existing powertrain, the engine is expected to produce approximately 39hp and 26.1Nm of torque.

However, Kawasaki has yet to confirm the Z300's final output figures and complete mechanical specifications. The familiar twin-cylinder configuration could appeal to riders seeking smoother performance and a distinctive exhaust note compared with single-cylinder streetfighters.

TFT Display and Hardware

One of the key upgrades expected on the Z300 is a modern TFT instrument cluster, replacing the older semi-digital console found on the Ninja 300. The display is expected to support smartphone connectivity, call alerts and navigation-related functions.

The motorcycle is also expected to feature conventional telescopic front forks, a rear monoshock, 17-inch alloy wheels, petal disc brakes at both ends and dual-channel ABS. Final equipment details remain subject to official confirmation.

Expected Price and Rivals

The Kawasaki Z300 is anticipated to cost below Rs 3 lakh (ex-showroom), undercutting the Ninja 300's reported price of approximately Rs 3.34 lakh. Its potential rivals include the KTM 390 Duke and TVS Apache RTR 310.

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