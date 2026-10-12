Mahindra XUV 3XO Launch: CNG Variant Teased; Expected Price, Features, Colour And What To Expect

Mahindra has teased the upcoming XUV 3XO CNG ahead of its scheduled unveiling on October 15, 2026. The new model is expected to expand the automaker's factory-fitted CNG portfolio in the sub-four-metre SUV segment, offering buyers a combination of fuel efficiency, turbocharged performance and premium features.

The XUV 3XO CNG is expected to compete with the Tata Nexon i-CNG and Maruti Suzuki Brezza S-CNG. Here is what to expect from the upcoming SUV, reported NDTV.

Design, Colours And Interiors

The teaser indicates that the XUV 3XO CNG will retain the sporty styling of the existing SUV, with design influences from the REVX range. The showcased model features a red exterior finish, split headlamps, LED daytime running lights and black exterior mirrors.

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At the rear, the SUV is expected to feature connected LED tail-lamps, roof rails, a rear spoiler, a black bumper and a silver skid plate. These elements are likely to preserve its distinctive SUV appearance.

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One of the biggest highlights is the confirmed panoramic sunroof, which could help the CNG variant stand out in its segment. The expected variants include the REVX M and AX5, although Mahindra has yet to confirm the complete variant lineup and interior specifications.

Engine And Performance

The Mahindra XUV 3XO CNG is expected to use a 1.2-litre turbocharged MPFI petrol engine adapted to run on CNG. This setup could make it a distinctive offering among factory-fitted CNG SUVs, combining potentially lower running costs with turbocharged performance.

In its standard petrol configuration, the engine produces approximately 110 bhp and 200 Nm of torque. However, Mahindra has not disclosed the power and torque figures for CNG mode.

Transmission options and certified fuel-efficiency figures also remain unannounced. These details will be crucial in determining the SUV's overall performance and running-cost advantages.

Features And Technology

The panoramic sunroof is the most prominent confirmed feature highlighted in the teaser. The SUV is expected to retain several premium amenities available in the existing XUV 3XO range, although the complete equipment list has not been revealed.

The SUV is expected to retain its elevated driving position and practical compact-SUV character. However, Mahindra has not yet confirmed the CNG variant's safety equipment or detailed comfort features.

Space And Pricing

Boot-space arrangements remain undisclosed, with the CNG cylinder's placement likely to influence luggage capacity. Mahindra has also not announced the expected price.

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With its unveiling scheduled for October 15, the XUV 3XO CNG could attract buyers seeking lower running costs without giving up modern features and SUV styling.

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