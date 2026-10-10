Ranveer Singh Adds BMW i7 Luxury Electric Sedan To His Car Collection

Actor Ranveer Singh has reportedly bought the BMW i7 electric luxury sedan, with videos circulating on social media showing the actor taking delivery of the car. The purchase appears to be a personal one rather than a promotional gift from BMW India.

BMW India has launched the latest 7 Series in petrol and all electric versions, with Ranveer Singh joining the brand as its new ambassador. Priced at Rs 1.95 crore (ex-showroom), the luxury sedan packs a 14.6-inch passenger display, a panoramic head-up display and a 31.3-inch 8K screen for rear-seat passengers, bringing a cinematic experience to the back seat.

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Besides the BMW i7, Singh's garage also includes the massive GMC Hummer EV, Lamborghini Urus, Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600, Range Rover and Aston Martin Rapide S. Videos circulating on social media also show a Toyota Fortuner in the actor's convoy.

Top Features of BMW i7

The BMW i7 is priced between Rs 1.95 crore and Rs 2.65 crore (average ex-showroom) in India. The electric luxury sedan is available in two variants: eDrive50 and M70 xDrive, with a 112.5kWh battery pack and automatic transmission. It offers a claimed range of up to 686km, while the performance-focused variant can accelerate from 0 to 100kmph in just 3.8 seconds.

It remains unclear which BMW i7 variant Singh has purchased. The luxury electric sedan also comes with features such as wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, over-the-air updates, connected-car services and advanced driver-assistance systems. Comfort features include power-adjustable seats with heating, ventilation and massage functions. It also has powered ottomans designed to enhance the rear-seat experience.

BMW 7 Series Owners In Bollywood

The BMW 7 Series is a popular choice among many Bollywood celebrities due to its luxury and comfort. Actors such as Ajay Devgn, Sonam Kapoor, Jeetendra, Riteish Deshmukh and Sonu Sood are also reported to own the luxury sedan.

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