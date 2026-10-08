MG Hector Snowstorm And Blackstorm: Price, Features, Colours And Key Things To Know

JSW MG Motor India has brought back the Hector Storm Series with two limited edition models, called the Blackstorm and Snowstorm. Both SUVs are priced at Rs 19,99,800 ex showroom and are available only in a five seater configuration. The biggest changes are to the exterior design, colour scheme and cabin, while the mechanical setup remains the same as the regular Hector.



What Is Different In The Blackstorm And Snowstorm?



The main difference between the two versions is their exterior colour theme. The Hector Blackstorm gets an all black exterior, while the Snowstorm combines a Pearl White body with a Starry Black roof. Both versions get a new black Storm Hex grille, revised front and rear bumper garnishes, black alloy wheels and red brake calipers. MG has also added dark chrome treatment to the logos, skid plates, tailgate elements and side cladding. Piano black roof rails, black headlamp surrounds and smoked connected LED tail lamps are also part of the package.



Interior And Features



The cabin gets an all black theme with black leather upholstery. The front headrests carry Blackstorm or Snowstorm embossing, depending on the version. The steering wheel gets a leather wrap with gunmetal detailing. The feature list includes a 14-inch portrait touchscreen infotainment system with i-SWIPE gesture control, a digital instrument cluster, panoramic sunroof, eight colour ambient lighting, automatic powered tailgate, air purifier, rain sensing wipers and a 360-degree camera with wheel view. For safety, the Storm editions get ADAS, ABS with EBD, Electronic Stability Program, traction control, hill hold control and brake assist.



Colours And Special Accessories



The Blackstorm is offered in an all black exterior, while the Snowstorm gets Pearl White with a Starry Black roof. Both versions come with a special accessory package that includes edition specific badges, red tailgate detailing, fog lamp accents, ORVM protectors and side steps. MG says these accessories can be fitted at the dealership at no additional cost.



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MG Hector Blackstorm And Snowstorm Price



The MG Hector Blackstorm and Snowstorm are priced at Rs 19,99,800 each, ex showroom. Both editions are based on the top end Hector and carry a premium of around Rs 35,000 over the Savvy Pro CVT variant. The special editions are available with the 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine paired with a CVT automatic gearbox. The engine produces 143 PS of power and 250 Nm of torque.



The Hector Storm Series is mainly aimed at buyers who want a more distinctive version of the SUV without moving to a different engine or powertrain. The Blackstorm will appeal to those looking for an aggressive all black appearance, while the Snowstorm offers a more contrasting white and black design. Both versions retain the Hector's existing technology and safety package.



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