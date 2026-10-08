iPhone 17, 17 Pro Deals: Amazon vs Flipkart vs Reliance Digital - Who Is Offering Biggest Discount?

Apple's latest iPhones are getting attractive offers as the festive shopping season begins in India. Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale and Amazon's Great Indian Festival are now live, while Reliance Digital is preparing its Festival of Electronics sale. However, the prices vary between platforms, especially when exchange benefits and bank offers are included.



iPhone 17 Price On Flipkart



Flipkart is listing the iPhone 17 256GB at Rs 84,999 during its Big Billion Days sale. The listing clearly carries the Big Billion Days Price label. The phone's listed price is Rs 99,900, giving buyers a Rs 14,901 reduction before additional benefits. Flipkart also has bank and exchange offers that can reduce the final amount further.



iPhone 17 Pro Price On Flipkart



The iPhone 17 Pro 256GB is listed at Rs 1,34,900 on Flipkart. Buyers can get an additional Rs 4,000 cashback with the Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, bringing the price down to Rs 1,30,900. Flipkart is also showing an exchange benefit of up to Rs 73,450, although the actual exchange value depends on the device being exchanged, its condition and pincode.



Reliance Digital iPhone 17 Pro Deal

Reliance Digital currently lists the iPhone 17 Pro 256GB at Rs 1,30,490 and shows a separate offer price of Rs 56,990 after applicable benefits. The retailer's offer calculation includes an exchange value, exchange bonus and cashback. The Rs 56,990 figure is therefore an effective price and is not the amount every buyer will pay.



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Reliance Digital iPhone 17 Deal



Reliance Digital will offer the iPhone 17 256GB at Rs 79,899 during its Festival of Electronics sale from October 9. The retailer has also announced a Rs 3,000 bank cashback and an exchange bonus of up to Rs 8,000. With both benefits, the effective price can come down to Rs 68,899. The Rs 68,899 figure is an effective price and depends on the buyer qualifying for the applicable bank and exchange offers.



Amazon iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro Deals



Amazon's Great Indian Festival is now live, with the platform offering a 10 percent instant discount on eligible SBI credit cards, debit cards and credit card EMI transactions. Prime members can also get additional savings on eligible products. However, Amazon has not officially announced a separate Great Indian Festival sale price for the iPhone 17 or iPhone 17 Pro. The iPhone 17 256GB is currently listed at around Rs 99,900, while the iPhone 17 Pro 256GB is listed at around Rs 1,34,900. Buyers can potentially get additional savings through eligible bank offers, but the final price will depend on the offers available on the product page at the time of purchase.



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