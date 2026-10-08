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iPhone 16 To Get Cheaper By Nearly Rs 18,000 In Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Check Effective Price

The Apple iPhone 16 will be available at an effective price of Rs 71,999 during Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale starting October 8, around Rs 18,000 lower than its listed price of Rs 89,900.

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iPhone 16 To Get Cheaper By Nearly Rs 18,000 In Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Check Effective Price
Apple's iPhone 16 is set to get cheaper during Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale
Amazon

Apple's iPhone 16 is set to get cheaper during Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale. Once the sale opens on October 8, the smartphone will be available at an effective price of Rs 71,999. That is Rs 17,901 lower than its listed price of Rs 89,900.

The lower price could appeal to those who want an iPhone but have been put off by its regular cost. However, the deal comes with conditions, so it is worth knowing how the final figure is arrived at before making a purchase. Here's a quick look at the deal, what the phone offers and what to check before buying.

iPhone 16 Deal at a Glance

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DetailsPrice
Listed priceRs 89,900
Sale priceRs 71,999*
Effective discountRs 17,901
Sale startsOctober 8

*Includes all applicable offers

How the Price is Calculated

The Rs 71,999 price is not a flat reduction on the phone's cost. Instead, it is the result of combining all the offers that will be available during the sale, and this includes a bank discount. Put in percentage terms, buyers can save roughly 20 per cent compared with the listed price. The asterisk next to the sale price indicates that this figure includes all applicable offers.

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Because several offers go into reaching this number, the actual saving can differ from one buyer to another. For instance, a shopper who is not eligible for the bank discount may not be able to get the phone for Rs 71,999 and could end up paying more.

What the iPhone 16 Offers

The iPhone 16 sports a 6.1-inch display and is powered by Apple's A18 chipset. Its rear houses a dual-camera system, and the phone also includes Apple's Camera Control button, which is designed for camera-related tasks.

On the software side, the phone runs iOS and is compatible with Apple Intelligence features. It also offers Face ID, a USB Type-C port and MagSafe support.

ALSO READ | Festive Sale 2026: iPhone, Samsung, OnePlus, Realme Phones Set For Big Discounts On Amazon And Flipkart

Things to Check Before You Buy

It's worth remembering that Rs 71,999 is a promotional price built on sale offers, and not a lasting cut to the iPhone 16's cost. Shoppers should also keep in mind that the discount figures mentioned are effective savings, calculated after applying the available offers.

Before adding the phone to the cart, shoppers should read the terms attached to each offer and make sure they meet the requirements. This is the best way to know what the phone will really cost them.

If all the conditions are met, the iPhone 16 will effectively cost Rs 17,901 less than its Rs 89,900 listed price when the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale begins on October 8.

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