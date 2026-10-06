Festive Sale 2026: iPhone, Samsung, OnePlus, Realme Phones Set For Big Discounts On Amazon And Flipkart

Amazon and Flipkart are offering a wide range of smartphone deals during their 2026 festive sales, with major discounts and offers across Apple, Samsung, OnePlus and Realme models.

From premium iPhones and Galaxy flagships to OnePlus Nord and Realme budget smartphones, buyers can find options across different price segments.

Here is the updated model-wise breakdown, incorporating OnePlus listings on Flipkart and Realme Narzo listings on Amazon:

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1. Amazon

Festive Sale Prices

iPhone

iPhone 18: The flagship iPhone 18 is priced starting at Rs 1,64,900.

iPhone 17 Pro: The premium iPhone 17 Pro is available during the sale for Rs 1,43,990.

iPhone Air (256 GB): The 256 GB variant of the iPhone Air gets a major discount, listed at Rs 1,19,900, down from its M.R.P. of Rs 1,49,900.

iPhone 16: Base pricing for the iPhone 16 starts at Rs 86,900, which includes applicable bank discounts.

iPhone 17e: The budget-friendly iPhone 17e starts from Rs 79,900.

Samsung Galaxy

Galaxy Z Fold8 & Z Fold7: Available at Rs 1,74,999.

Galaxy S25 Ultra: Priced at Rs 99,999.

Galaxy A56 & M47: Priced at Rs 36,999 and Rs 39,999, respectively.

Galaxy M17 & M17e: Budget choices at Rs 21,999 and Rs 22,999, respectively.

OnePlus

OnePlus 15: Rs 93,999.

OnePlus 15R: Flagship pick starting at Rs 59,999.

OnePlus 13s: Discounted to Rs 54,999.

Nord Series (Nord 6): Starts from Rs 52,999.

N-Series (N6): Available at Rs 26,999.

Realme (Narzo Series Exclusives)

Realme Narzo Power 5G (10,001mAh): Flagship endurance pick at Rs 32,999.

Realme Narzo 100x 5G: Mid-tier all-rounder at Rs 25,999.

Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G: Rs 18,999–Rs 20,999 (depending on the storage variant).

Realme Narzo 80 & 80 Lite: Budget line starting under Rs 15,000.

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Flipkart Big Billion Days (BBD) Deals

Apple

iPhone 17: Starts at Rs 79,999.

iPhone 17 Pro: Effective price drops to Rs 80,143 (requires maximum exchange value + bank offers).

iPhone 15: Major price drop teased (effective sub-Rs 55,000 range).

Samsung Galaxy

Galaxy S26: Listed at Rs 74,999.

Galaxy S25 & S25 FE: Priced at Rs 52,999 and Rs 42,999, respectively.

Galaxy A36: Starting at Rs 25,999.

OnePlus (Selected Variants & Ecosystem)

OnePlus 15 (16GB + 512GB): Listed at Rs 80,999 (drops to Rs 76,999 with Flipkart Axis/SBI bank offers).

Audio & Ecosystem: Nord Buds lineup and ecosystem accessories are available across the sale.

Realme (Main P-Series Exclusives)

P4 & P4s Series:

P4s: Starts from Rs 31,999.

P4 Power & P4 (Base): Start from Rs 29,999.

P4x & P4R: Priced from Rs 22,999 and Rs 19,999, respectively.

P4 Lite Lineup

P4 Lite 5G: Starts at Rs 16,499.

P4s Lite 4G: Starts at Rs 15,999.

P4 Lite 4G: Starts at Rs 13,999.Bank Offers

Additional savings will be available through bank offers. Amazon is offering eligible SBI card users instant discounts, while Amazon Pay ICICI cardholders can receive cashback. Flipkart is expected to provide instant discounts through HDFC and ICICI cards, along with benefits on the Axis Bank Flipkart credit card.

With discounts spanning premium iPhones and Galaxy flagships to OnePlus Nord and Realme budget phones, this year's festive sales are set to offer buyers multiple options across price segments.

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