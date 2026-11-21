Taiwan's Financial Supervisory Commission banned short selling activities in local stocks in its latest move to help stabilize the market.

The commission will ban short selling below the previous closing price, as continued sharp swings in Taiwan stocks prompt regulators to step up efforts to maintain market order and stability. The measures will take effect on Nov. 23, 2026, according to a statement Saturday.



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