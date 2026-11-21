The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has added Satinderjeet Singh, widely known as Goldy Brar, to its Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list. It is offering a reward of up to $1 million for information leading to his arrest, the agency said on 20 November.

"Satinderjeet Singh was added to the FBI's notorious Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list based on his propensity for violence and the various crimes for which he's been charged," said Patrick Grandy, FBI Los Angeles Assistant Director in Charge.

"We won't be satisfied until Singh is captured and tried in an American court of law for his alleged crimes that have affected citizens here in the U.S. as well as around the world."

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Who Is Satinderjeet Singh?

Singh, about 32, is the alleged North American leader of the Lawrence Bishnoi Organized Crime Group (OCG), a transnational syndicate headquartered in India. The FBI describes him as Bishnoi's childhood friend, who ran the group's operations across the US and Canada. He also goes by Satinder Jeet and Satinder Jit Singh Brar.

He is 5ft 9in tall, weighs about 220 pounds, and has ties to Sacramento and Fresno in California, Canada, India and Mexico. The FBI considers him extremely violent, armed and dangerous.

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The Charges

A federal arrest warrant was issued on 1 July by the US District Court in Los Angeles. He is charged with RICO conspiracy, conspiracy to interfere with commerce by extortion, and conspiracy to distribute controlled substances.

The FBI alleges Singh directed killings, shootings, kidnappings, extortion and drug trafficking. It says he and the group often claimed responsibility for attacks through videos and messages posted online, to spread fear and project invulnerability. Between March 2024 and July 2025, the group allegedly stole about 520 kg of cocaine from rival traffickers in the Los Angeles area.

High-Profile Killings Alleged

According to court documents, Singh and Bishnoi allegedly ordered the 2023 murder of a prominent political and religious leader, identified only as "H.S.N.", who was shot outside a Sikh temple in Surrey, British Columbia, on 18 June. They also allegedly claimed responsibility for the killing of a Punjabi singer and rapper in Mansa, Punjab, on 29 May 2022.

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Operation Hard Ball

Many of Singh's alleged co-conspirators were arrested in Operation Hard Ball, a long-running federal investigation into Indian crime syndicates. Major Singh, Sukhraj Singh Kang, No Name Given Kamal and Gurpreet Singh remain at large.

Anyone with information can contact the FBI on 1-800-CALL-FBI or at tips.fbi.gov. "We take tips and leads very seriously," Grandy said. "The public should know that they can provide information confidentially to us and that we will hold that information and their identity confidential."

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