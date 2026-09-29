$1,000,000 Reward On Goldy Brar: FBI Puts Gangster Satinderjeet Singh To Ten Most Wanted Fugitives List

The FBI has added Indian national Satinderjeet Singh, also known as Goldy Brar, to its Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list over alleged links to the Lawrence Bishnoi organised crime group. US authorities released a warrant on September 28.

Singh, who is believed to be based in the United States and Canada, is described by the FBI as armed and dangerous. He faces federal charges in Los Angeles involving racketeering, extortion and conspiracy to distribute controlled substances.

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The FBI is offering a reward of up to $1 million for information leading to Singh's capture. Authorities said the investigation involves the FBI, Los Angeles Police Department, Royal Canadian Mounted Police and other international partners.

Assistant Director in Charge Grandy said, “The amount of attention this list will bring to his face and description cannot be overstated; his photo will be found on every FBI-affiliated website and social media platform, and will be publicised on every phone around the world until he's caught.”

Authorities allege that he served as a North American leader of the Bishnoi enterprise and helped coordinate criminal activities across multiple countries.

The FBI alleges that the organisation has been involved in targeted killings, shootings, kidnappings, extortion, assaults and the trafficking of narcotics and weapons. Prosecutors also allege that Singh and Bishnoi ordered the 2023 killing of a prominent Indian political and religious figure in Surrey, British Columbia. The victim was shot outside a Sikh temple on June 18, 2023.

According to the indictment, the Bishnoi enterprise also allegedly stole about 520 kilograms of cocaine from rival drug-trafficking organisations in the greater Los Angeles area between March 2024 and July 2025.

Singh's addition follows Operation Hardball, a years-long US investigation into India-based transnational organised crime groups. In July, federal prosecutors announced indictments against 37 defendants linked to three alleged criminal organisations, under racketeering, murder-related activities, extortion and international drug trafficking charges.

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The FBI has urged the public not to approach Singh and instead report information through official law-enforcement channels. Singh is the 543rd person added to the FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list since its creation in 1950.

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