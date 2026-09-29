Petrol, Diesel Prices On September 29: Check Fuel Rates In Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Kolkata And More

Global crude oil prices rose for the second session in a row on Tuesday as escalating tension between the US and Iran keeps the market volatile. While during the past week, the prices of crude were easing a bit, since yesterday, they have rebounded as Trump rejected the Peace Deal with Iran.

Brent Crude September futures were up around 1.57% to $106.93 a barrel as of Sept. 29, 2026, 1:46 AM UTC, while West Texas Intermediate crude was up around 1.26% to $93.77 per barrel.

Due to the disruptions across the crucial shipping route for crude, the Strait of Hormuz, the cost of transporting crude has gone up, as the shipments include multiple ship-to-ship transfers, which are way costlier than normal operations.

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Back home, the fuel prices didn't change in India as of Tuesday, Sept. 29, even when the crude prices jumped in the international market. Here are the domestic petrol and diesel prices across the major cities in the country.

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Petrol prices on September 29

Petrol price in Delhi: Rs 102.12/litre

Petrol price in Kolkata: Rs 113.51/litre

Petrol price in Mumbai: Rs 111.21/litre

Petrol price in Chennai: Rs 107.77/litre

Petrol price in Hyderabad: Rs 115.69/litre

Petrol price in Bengaluru: Rs 110.89/litre

Diesel prices on September 29

Diesel price in Delhi: Rs 95.20/litre

Diesel price in Kolkata: Rs 99.82/litre

Diesel price in Mumbai: Rs 97.83litre

Diesel price in Chennai: Rs 99.55/litre

Diesel price in Hyderabad: 103.82/litre

Diesel price in Bengaluru: 98.80/litre

What Drives Petrol and Diesel Prices?

As Indian refiners and state-run oil marketing companies haven't changed the domestic petrol and diesel prices across the cities since the end of May, the import prices are weighing on businesses. However, they need to consider several factors like the rupee-dollar exchange rate, refining costs, taxes, dealer margins, and others apart from international crude prices to determine the domestic fuel prices.

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