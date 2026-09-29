Bangladesh vs Malaysia Abandoned: Bangladesh To Face Pakistan In Asian Games 2026 Semi-Final

Bangladesh vs Malaysia Latest Updates

The quarter-final between Bangladesh and Malaysia has been abandoned without a ball being bowled after persistent rain affected play at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin.

Just like India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, Bangladesh progressed to the semi-finals by virtue of their higher ICC T20I ranking. Bangladesh will now face Pakistan in the first semi-final on October 1.

Bangladesh vs Malaysia Asian Games 2026: Date And Time

The Bangladesh vs Malaysia Asian Games 2026 quarter-final match will be played on Tuesday, Sept. 29 at 10:30 a.m. IST. Toss will take place at 10:00 a.m.

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Bangladesh vs Malaysia Asian Games 2026: Venue

The Bangladesh vs Malaysia Asian Games 2026 quarter-final match will be played at Korogi Sports Park, Nisshin, Japan.

Bangladesh vs Malaysia Asian Games 2026: Live Telecast In India

The live telecast of the Bangladesh vs Malaysia match will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.

Bangladesh vs Malaysia Asian Games 2026: Live Streaming In India

The live streaming of the Bangladesh vs Malaysia quarter-final match will be available on the SonyLIV app and website.

Bangladesh vs Malaysia Asian Games 2026: Head-To-Head Record

Matches Played: 1

Bangladesh Won: 1

Malaysia Won: 0

The only time these two sides met was during the Asian Games quarter-final in Hangzhou on October 4, 2023 which Bangladesh won by 2 runs.

Bangladesh vs Malaysia, Korogi Sports Park, Nisshin: Weather Forecast

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) has forecast wet weather for the Nisshin and greater Nagoya area, indicating that rain is likely to threaten the Asian Games men's cricket quarter-final between Bangladesh vs Malaysia at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin. There is a 60% chance of rain projected throughout the day.

What Happens If Bangladesh vs Malaysia Is Washed Out?

If the game is washed out, Bangladesh will advance to the semi-finals because of their higher ICC T20I ranking. Sri Lanka also advanced to the semi-finals after their quarter-final against Nepal was abandoned due to bad weather. Rain had already disrupted the men's quarter-finals on September 28, with Pakistan and India advancing after their respective matches against Hong Kong, China and Afghanistan were abandoned without a ball being bowled. Pakistan and India progressed based on their higher ICC T20I rankings.

Bangladesh vs Malaysia Preview

Bangladesh enter the quarter-final at the knockout stage of the Asian Games men's cricket competition and will look to their international experience as they take on Malaysia. Led by Litton Das, Bangladesh have several established players in their squad, including Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Tawhid Hridoy, Rishad Hossain and Mustafizur Rahman.

Malaysia reached the quarter-finals after a strong group-stage campaign. They began with an emphatic eight-wicket win over Hong Kong, China, chasing down their target with 48 deliveries to spare.

Malaysia will rely on players such as Syed Aziz Syed Mubarak, Virandeep Singh and Pavandeep Singh. Syed Aziz provides an all-round option, while Pavandeep adds a spin-bowling threat to the Malaysia attack.

The match will also bring Bangladesh's experienced batting lineup up against Malaysia's bowling attack. Bangladesh will look to build a strong total in the powerplay, while Malaysia will aim to contain the scoring and create pressure through disciplined bowling and sharp fielding.

Bangladesh vs Malaysia Asian Games 2026: Squads

Bangladesh: Litton Das (c), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Mohammed Saif Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Tawhid Hridoy, Musaddek Hossain Saikat, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Rishad Hossain, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Aliss Al Islam

Malaysia: Syed Aziz Syed Mubarak (c), Virandeep Singh, Muhammad Haziq Aiman Mohd Hafiz, Pavandeep Singh, Vijay Unni, Sharvin Muniyandy, Muhamad Syahadat Ramli, Muhammad Akram Adb Malek, Muhammad Amir Azim Abd Shukor, Aslam Khan Malik, Muhammad Azri Azha Amaluz Zaman, Amirkhan Malik, Muhammad Wafiq Irfan Zarbani, Ainool Hafizs Md Yatim, Rahim Khan Malik

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