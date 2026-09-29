A-One Steels IPO Allotment Status Today: How To Check On BSE, NSE And Bigshare Services

The share allotment status for the A-One Steels IPO is scheduled to be finalised on Tuesday, Sept. 29. The company is expected to process refunds for non-allottees on Sept. 30. Shares will be transferred to the Demat accounts of the allottees on the same day.

The initial public offering (IPO) of A-One Steels received a decent response from investors, recording a total subscription of 11.61 times on Sept. 28, the third and final day of bidding.

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) subscribed 7.30 times for their portion. The Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) category was subscribed 24.51 times. Retail investors booked their quota 8.64 times.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

The price band for the IPO was set between Rs 385 and Rs 405 per share. It was a book-building issue worth Rs 405 crore. It comprised a fresh issue of 87.71 lakh shares aggregating to Rs 355 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 12.35 lakh shares aggregating to Rs 50 crore.

Investors who participated in the IPO can check the allotment status on the websites of BSE, NSE and the issue registrar, Bigshare Services.

How To Check A-One Steels IPO Allotment Status On BSE

Visit the BSE IPO allotment page.

Choose the issue type as "Equity".

Select "A-One Steels India Ltd." from the dropdown menu.

Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).

Complete the captcha for verification.

Click on the "Search" button to check your allotment status.

How To Check A-One Steels IPO Allotment Status On NSE

Visit the IPO allotment page on the NSE website.

Select "Equity & SME IPO bid details".

Pick the company symbol "AONESTEELS" from the dropdown list.

Enter your PAN and application number.

Click "Submit" to check your share allotment status.

ALSO READ: Moneyview IPO Allotment Status Today: How To Check On BSE, NSE And MUFG Intime India

How To Check A-One Steels IPO Allotment Status On Bigshare Services

Visit the IPO allotment page on the Bigshare Services website.

Select any one server out of the three options.

Select "A-One Steels India Ltd." from the dropdown list of company names.

Enter your PAN, Application/CAF Number, or DP/Client ID.

Fill in the captcha details.

Click on the "Search" button to verify your share allotment status.

ALSO READ: Arete 22 Files For Rs 440 Crore-IPO: Key Risks, Financials, Objectives, And More

A-One Steels IPO GMP Today

The grey market premium (GMP) for the A-One Steels IPO stood at Rs 28 as of 7:30 a.m. on Sept. 29. The latest GMP indicates an estimated listing price of Rs 433 per share at a premium of 6.91% over the upper limit of the price band.

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.

ALSO READ: IPO GMP Today: Moneyview Shows Higher Implied Listing Gain Than A-One Steels; Check Latest GMP

A-One Steels IPO Listing Date

The shares of A-One Steels are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Thursday, Oct. 1.

About A-One Steels

A-One Steels India Ltd. has an integrated steel manufacturing operation spanning a broad range of products. Its portfolio covers both long and flat steel, along with various industrial products. The company has production facilities in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, where it manufactures HR and CR pipes, galvanised tubes, TMT bars, met coke and ferroalloys.

ALSO READ: IPO GMP Today: Orient Cables vs German Green vs Runwal vs Acevector — Which Has the Highest Listing Gain?

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.