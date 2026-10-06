Vivo X Fold 6 Launched At Rs 2,19,999; Booking Starts Today, Sale On October 13

Vivo has launched the X Fold 6 in India at Rs 2,19,999, bringing its latest book-style foldable to the country with a focus on multitasking and productivity. The phone comes with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage in a single configuration, and lets users run multiple apps and windows side by side.

This foldable device lets you run multiple open windows all at once. Feature additions like the left-hand navigation bar allow you to preview, compare, and switch between documents seamlessly.

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Pre-bookings are currently open, with official sales set to begin on October 13, 2026, through the Vivo India e-store. The smartphone is offered in Nebula Teal and Prism Black colour options.

Display And Design

The Vivo X Fold 6 features an 8.02-inch LTPO 8T AMOLED foldable inner display with a resolution of 2,504 × 2,312 pixels. The panel supports a 120Hz refresh rate, 424ppi pixel density, 100 % DCI-P3 colour coverage, 300Hz touch sampling and HDR support. Its LTPO technology enables adaptive refresh rates, while the software is optimised for multitasking and multi-window use.

On the outside, the foldable gets a 6.51-inch AMOLED cover display with a 1,120 × 2,528-pixel resolution.

The handset measures 157.16 × 74.26 × 9.40mm when folded and 157.16 × 145.66 × 4.40mm when unfolded, while weighing approximately 228 grams. It also carries IP58 and IP59 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Performance And Software

Powering the Vivo X Fold 6 is the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Super Edition, built on a 3nm process and paired with 12GB of LPDDR5X Ultra RAM. The smartphone comes with 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage.

On the software front, the foldable runs OriginOS 7 based on Android 17, with features designed to take advantage of its larger foldable display and multitasking capabilities.

ZEISS Camera Setup

The Vivo X Fold 6 features a ZEISS-tuned triple rear camera system. It comprises a 200MP primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an f/1.68 aperture, a 50MP ultra-wide camera with an f/2.05 aperture and a 50MP periscope telephoto camera with an f/2.57 aperture.

The telephoto camera supports up to 100x digital zoom, while both the inner and cover displays feature 20MP selfie cameras. The smartphone can also record videos at up to 8K resolution.

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Battery And Connectivity

The foldable packs a 6,900mAh battery, correcting earlier expectations of a 7,000mAh unit. It supports 80W wired fast charging, while Vivo's specifications also list support for 40W wireless MagCharge.

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