Vivo V80 Launch: Expected Price, Camera, Battery, Display, Specifications And Other Key Details

Vivo is preparing to launch its next V-series smartphone, the Vivo V80, in India on October 6. The company has already revealed several details about the phone, including its display, battery and camera setup. The smartphone will also be the first V-series model in India to run OriginOS 7 based on Android 17.



Vivo V80 Launch Date And Colour Options



The Vivo V80 will launch in India on October 6 at 12 PM IST. Vivo has confirmed that the smartphone will be available in three colours that is Stellar Black, Horizon Blue and Sunrise Anthem. The phone will be sold through Vivo's online store, Amazon, Flipkart and offline retail channels.



Vivo V80 Display And Processor



The Vivo V80 features a 6.59-inch 1.5K OLED display with a refresh rate of up to 144Hz. The panel offers up to 5,000 nits of local peak brightness. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, paired with LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.



Vivo V80 Camera Specifications



Photography is one of the key highlights of the Vivo V80. It gets a 50-megapixel ZEISS OIS main camera with a Sony LYTIA 700V sensor, along with a 50-megapixel ZEISS Night Telephoto camera offering 3x optical zoom and OIS. There is also an 8-megapixel ultra wide camera. On the front, the phone features a 50-megapixel ZEISS Group Selfie camera with autofocus. Vivo also supports 4K Cinematic Video and 4K 60fps recording.



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Vivo V80 Battery And Charging



The Vivo V80 packs a 7,200mAh battery, the largest battery in Vivo's V-series smartphones launched in India, according to the company. It supports 90W FlashCharge, while Vivo claims the phone can reach 50 per cent charge in around 30 minutes under its fast-charging mode.



Software And Other Features



The smartphone runs OriginOS 7 based on Android 17. It also comes with AI-powered features such as Snap Note, Pet Pals and Security Shield. Vivo has promised up to six years of security updates for the V80. The phone also carries IP68 and IP69 ratings for protection against water and dust.



Vivo V80 Expected Price In India



Vivo has not revealed the official price of the V80 yet. However, Gadgets360 reports that a recent leak has tipped the 8GB+128GB variant at Rs 63,000. The 8GB+256GB and 8GB+512GB variants are reportedly priced at Rs 70,000 and Rs 80,000, respectively. These figures are not confirmed by Vivo and should be treated as expected prices until the official announcement.



The Vivo V80 is arriving ahead of the festive shopping season, when buyers usually have several new smartphones to choose from. Its large battery and ZEISS camera setup are likely to draw attention, while the official India price will determine where the phone sits in Vivo's V-series lineup. More details will be clear once the company officially launches the smartphone on October 6.



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